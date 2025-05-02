JMT vs BBP ream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 9

The 9th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Jamaica Titans (JMT) squaring off against Barbados Pelicans (BBP) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Wednesday, May 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JMT vs BBP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

Barbados Pelicans have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Leeward Islands Thunder by eight wickets. Jamaica Titans, too, have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match of the series to Trinidad & Tobago Legends by six wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

JMT vs BBP Match Details

The 9th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on May 2 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

JMT vs BBP, 9th Match

Date and Time: May 2, 2025, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Leeward Islands Thunder and Barbados Pelicans, where a total of 256 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

Ad

JMT vs BBP Form Guide

JMT - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

BBP - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

JMT vs BBP Probable Playing XI

JMT Playing XI

No injury updates

J Lugg, K McKenzie, J Johnson (wk), J Royal, R Lewis, A Rambaran, Z Brathwaite, D Anderson, A Dackers, T Redwood, G Edmond

BBP Playing XI

No injury updates

L Boucher (wk), K Wickham, K Alleyne, S Parris, S Brathwaite, N Young, J Bishop, A Alexandre, N Sealy, J Sinclair, R Simmonds

Ad

JMT vs BBP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Boucher

L Boucher is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 72 runs in the last three matches. J Johnson is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K McKenzie

S Brathwaite and K McKenzie are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K McKenzie is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has scored 94 runs in the last three matches. K Wickham is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

N Young

J Royal and N Young are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. N Young will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken three wickets and scored 54 runs in the last three matches. A Rambaran is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

J Sinclair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Sinclair and R Edwards. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J Sinclair will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has scalped four wickets and made seven runs in the last three matches. A Dackers is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

JMT vs BBP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Rambaran

A Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Jamaica Titans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken three wickets and smashed 52 runs in the last three matches of the season.

N Young

N Young is one of the most crucial picks from the Barbados Pelicans squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken three wickets and scored 54 runs in the last three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for JMT vs BBP, 9th Match

J Royal

K McKenzie

N Young

S Brathwaite

A Rambaran

Jamaica Titans vs Barbados Pelicans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Jamaica Titans vs Barbados Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Boucher, J Johnson

Ad

Batters: K McKenzie, K Alleyne, K Wickham, S Brathwaite

All-rounders: N Young, J Royal, A Rambaran

Bowlers: A Dackers, J Sinclair

Jamaica Titans vs Barbados Pelicans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Boucher

Ad

Batters: K McKenzie, K Alleyne, K Wickham, S Brathwaite, Z Brathwaite

All-rounders: N Young, J Royal, A Rambaran

Bowlers: R Edwards, J Sinclair

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️