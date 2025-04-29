JMT vs GRR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 5

The fifth match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Jamaica Titans (JMT) squaring off against Guyana Rainforest Rangers (GRR) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Tuesday, April 29. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JMT vs GRR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the inaugural season of the West Indies T20 Breakout League. Guyana Rainforest Rangers have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Trinidad & Tobago Legions by 23 runs. Jamaica Titans, on the other hand, lost their first match to Leeward Islands Thunder by six wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

JMT vs GRR Match Details

The fifth match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on April 29 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JMT vs GRR, 5th Match

Date and Time: 29th April 2025, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Trinidad & Tobago Legions and Guyana Rainforest Rangers, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

JMT vs GRR Form Guide

JMT - L

GRR - L L

JMT vs GRR Probable Playing XI

JMT Playing XI

No injury updates

J Lugg, K McKenzie, J Johnson (wk), J Royal, R Lewis, A Rambaran, Z Brathwaite, D Anderson, A Dackers, T Redwood, G Edmond

GRR Playing XI

No injury updates

R Clarke (wk), A Sukhwa (wk), K Savory, K Anderson, Q Sampson, K Sinclair, A Nedd, R Latiff, N Smith, J Blades, R Alimohamed

JMT vs GRR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Sukhwa

A Sukhwa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 58 runs in the last two matches. K Savory is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Anderson

K Anderson and J Lugg are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. K Anderson is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 85 runs in the last two matches. K McKenzie is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

J Royal

J Royal and K Sinclair are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Royal will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He took two wickets in the last match. A Rambaran is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Nedd

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Nedd and T Redwood. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Nedd will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken two wickets in the last two matches. N Smith is another good bowler for today's match.

JMT vs GRR match captain and vice-captain choices

K Anderson

K Anderson is one of the most crucial picks from Guyana Rainforest Rangers as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He has smashed 85 runs in the last two matches of the season.

J Royal

J Royal is one of the most crucial picks from the Jamaica Titans squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He took two wickets in the last match of the tournament.

5 Must-Picks for JMT vs GRR, 5th Match

K Anderson

K Sinclair

J Royal

K McKenzie

A Sukhwa

Jamaica Titans vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Jamaica Titans vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sukhwa, K Savory

Batters: K McKenzie, K Anderson, J Lugg

All-rounders: R Alimohamed, K Sinclair, J Royal, A Rambaran

Bowlers: T Redwood, A Nedd

Jamaica Titans vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sukhwa, K Savory, J Johnson

Batters: K McKenzie, K Anderson

All-rounders: R Lewis, K Sinclair, J Royal

Bowlers: N Smith, J Blades, A Nedd

