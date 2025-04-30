JMT vs TTL ream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 7

The seventh match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Jamaica Titans (JMT) squaring off against Trinidad & Tobago Legions (TTL) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Wednesday, April 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JMT vs TTL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Trinidad & Tobago Legions have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against Guyana Rainforest Rangers by 23 runs. Jamaica Titans, on the other hand, lost their first match to Leeward Islands Thunder by 6 wickets.
These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.
JMT vs TTL Match Details
The seventh match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on April 30 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 11:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
JMT vs TTL, 7th Match
Date and Time: 30th April 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba
Pitch Report
The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high-scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Guyana Rainforest Rangers and Trinidad & Tobago Legions, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.
JMT vs TTL Form Guide
JMT - L
TTL - W W
JMT vs TTL Probable Playing XI
JMT Playing XI
No injury updates
J Lugg, K McKenzie, J Johnson (wk), J Royal, R Lewis, A Rambaran, Z Brathwaite, D Anderson, A Dacres, T Redwood, G Edmond
TTL Playing XI
No injury updates
J Da Silva (wk), A Jangoo, J Goolie, C Thurton, K Pooran, M Govia, N Bidaisee, J Layne, J James, M Clarke, S Lewis
JMT vs TTL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
J Da Silva
J Da Silva is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 69 runs in the last two matches. A Jangoo is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
J Goolie
J Goolie and J Lugg are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. J Goolie is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 87 runs in the last two matches. K McKenzie is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.
All-rounders
N Bidaisee
J Royal and N Bidaisee are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. N Bidaisee will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken two wickets and smashed 35 runs in the last two matches. M Govia is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.
Bowlers
J James
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J James and T Redwood. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. J James will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken five wickets and smashed 50 runs in the last two matches. A Dacres is another good bowler for today's match.
JMT vs TTL match captain and vice-captain choices
N Bidaisee
N Bidaisee is one of the most crucial picks from Trinidad & Tobago Legions as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 2 wickets and smashed 35 runs in the last two matches of the season.
M Govia
M Govia is another crucial pick from the Trinidad & Tobago Legions squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 4 wickets and smashed 7 runs in the last two matches of the tournament.
5 Must-Picks for JMT vs TTL, 7th Match
J Royal
K McKenzie
M Govia
N Bidaisee
J James
Jamaica Titans vs Trinidad & Tobago Legions Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Jamaica Titans vs Trinidad & Tobago Legions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: J Da Silva, A Jangoo
Batters: K McKenzie, J Goolie, J Lugg
All-rounders: N Bidaisee, M Govia, J Royal, A Rambaran
Bowlers: T Redwood, J James
Jamaica Titans vs Trinidad & Tobago Legions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: J Da Silva, J Johnson
Batters: K McKenzie, J Goolie
All-rounders: N Bidaisee, M Govia, J Royal, A Rambaran, J Layne, R Lewis
Bowlers: J James
