JMT vs WII Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025, Match 14

The 14th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will see Jamaica Titans (JMT) squaring off against Windward Islands Infernos (WII) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Wednesday, May 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JMT vs WII Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Windward Islands Infernos have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Trinidad & Tobago Legions by 6 wickets. Jamaica Titans, on the other hand, have won one of their last four matches. They lost their last match to Barbados Pelicans by 3 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

JMT vs WII Match Details

The 14th match of the West Indies T20 Breakout League 2025 will be played on May 7 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JMT vs WII, 14th Match

Date and Time: 7th May 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Leeward Islands Thunder and Guyana Rainforest Rangers, where a total of 326 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

JMT vs WII Form Guide

JMT - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

WII - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

JMT vs WII Probable Playing XI

JMT Playing XI

No injury updates

J Lugg, K McKenzie, J Johnson (wk), J Royal, R Lewis, A Rambaran, Z Brathwaite, D Anderson, A Dackers, T Redwood, G Edmond

WII Playing XI

No injury updates

J Jeremiah, A Athanaze, R Williams, T Bishop, A Auguste, S Descartes, D Douglas, R John, A Mahabirsingh, K Gaston, D Cyrus

JMT vs WII Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Johnson

J Johnson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 108 runs in the last four matches. D Anderson is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K McKenzie

A Athanaze and K McKenzie are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. K McKenzie is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 106 runs in the last four matches. T Bishop is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

A Rambaran

J Royal and A Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. A Rambaran will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets and smashed 64 runs in the last four matches. S Descartes is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Cyrus

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mahabirsingh and D Cyrus. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. D Cyrus will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. T Redwood is another good bowler for today's match.

JMT vs WII match captain and vice-captain choices

A Rambaran

A Rambaran is one of the most crucial picks from Jamaica Titans as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 5 wickets and smashed 64 runs in the last four matches.

S Descartes

S Descartes is one of the most crucial picks from the Windward Islands Infernos squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has taken 2 wickets and smashed 62 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for JMT vs WII, 14th Match

J Royal

A Athanaze

S Descartes

R John

A Rambaran

Jamaica Titans vs Windward Islands Infernos Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Jamaica Titans vs Windward Islands Infernos Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Johnson

Batters: K McKenzie, A Athanaze

All-rounders: S Descartes, R John, R Lewis, K Gaston, J Royal, A Rambaran

Bowlers: A Mahabirsingh, D Cyrus

Jamaica Titans vs Windward Islands Infernos Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Johnson, D Douglas

Batters: K McKenzie, A Athanaze, T Bishop

All-rounders: S Descartes, R John, J Royal, A Rambaran, M Clarke

Bowlers: D Cyrus

