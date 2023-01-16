JNT vs COS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 28

Jennings Tigers (JNT) will take on Combined Schools (COS) in the 28th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JNT vs COS Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, and the pitch report.

Jennings Tigers have played well so far in the tournament, winning two of their four games. Their bowling attack has been consistently effective, and the likes of Dahri Francis and Jedidiah Martin have also looked impressive. A win would only guarantee them a safe spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, Combined Schools have had a poor season, losing four games to languish at the bottom of the standings. Isaiah Attwood, Yanique Watley, and Dravid Richardson have struggled so far and will need to step up to help their team win their first game of the tournament.

JNT vs COS Match Details, ABCA T10 Splash

The 28th match of the ABCA T10 Splash between the Jennings Tigers and Combined Schools will be played on January 17 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 03.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JNT vs COS, Match 28, ABCA T10 Splash

Date & Time: January 17, 2023, 03.00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

JNT vs COS Pitch Report

The surface at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua looks well-balanced and conducive to both batters and bowlers. Chasing is the ideal option here.

Matches won by team batting first: 2

Matches won by team bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 66

Average second innings score: 62

JNT vs COS Form Guide

Jennings Tigers: D-W-L-W

Combined Schools: L-L-L-L

JNT vs COS Probable Playing XI

JNT Playing XI

No injury updates

Dahri Francis (c&wk), Elijah Peters, Paul Miller, Jahiem Africa, Winston Nelson, Jedidiah Martin, Matthew Miller, Glenton Williams, Nicolas Tappin, Daymie Daley, Kenroy Browne

COS Playing XI

No injury updates

George Elvin (c), Xaveek Toppin, Melique Jacobs, Shamar Peireira, Xanden Hobson, Ronal Antigua, Isaiah Attwood, Yanique Watley, Dravid Richardson, Glen Williams, Dajari Barthley (wk)

Today’s JNT vs COS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Dahri Francis (121 runs in three matches, Average: 40.33)

He has looked impressive with the bat, scoring 121 runs at an average of 40.33. Francis has been decent behind the stumps too. He will be eager to perform in this game as well.

Top Batter Pick

Elijah Peters (54 runs in three matches, Average: 18.00)

He has been ordinary with the bat, scoring 54 runs at an average of 18.00 in three games. He will look to convert his start into a big score in the upcoming games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Paul Miller (52 runs & six wickets in three matches, Average: 6.33)

Miller has scored 52 runs at an impressive average of 17.33 in three games and could prove to be a valuable player in your fantasy team. He's the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker with six wickets at an impressive average of 6.33.

Top Bowler Pick

Kenroy Browne (Two wickets in one match, E.R: 5.00)

Browne is a top fast-bowling option for his team, picking up two wickets at an impressive economy rate of 5.00 in one game. He's a must-pick for your fantasy team for today's outing.

JNT vs COS match captain and vice-captain choices

Yanique Watley

He has been outstanding for the Combined Schools this tournament, getting early breakthroughs. He's one of the most talented bowlers on his team, making him a multiplier pick for this game.

Shamar Peireira

He has two wickets in the tournament and is also handy with the bat, scoring 44 runs in four games. He's a must-have in your fantasy team and is the perfect choice for a vice-captain.

5 Must-Picks for JNT vs COS, Match 28

Glenton Williams

Nicolas Tappin

Daymie Daley

Isaiah Attwood

Yanique Watley

JNT vs COS match expert tips 28th match

Jedidiah Martin is one of the tournament's most experienced players. He has scored 16 runs, taken four wickets, and been economical in three games. Given his experience and skill-set, he is a must-have for your fantasy team and a multiplier player.

JNT vs COS Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

JNT vs COS Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Dahri Francis

Batters: Isaiah Attwood, E Peters, N Tappin

All-rounders: X Toppin, Shamar Peireira, Paul Miller (c), Jedidiah Martin (vc)

Bowlers: Yanique Watley, G Williams, K Browne

JNT vs COS Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

JNT vs COS Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Dahri Francis (vc)

Batters: Isaiah Attwood, E Peters, G Elvin

All-rounders: X Toppin, Shamar Peireira, Paul Miller (c), Jedidiah Martin

Bowlers: Yanique Watley, G Williams, K Browne

Poll : 0 votes