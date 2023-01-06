JNT vs FRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 3

The 3rd match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see the Jennings Tigers (JNT) squaring off against Freetown (FRT) at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's on Saturday, January 7.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JNT vs FRT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic t10 league. The Jennings Tigers have various in-form and experienced players, whereas Freetown has a young squad of promising players.

Freetown will give it their all to win the match, but the Jennings Tigers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JNT vs FRT Match Details

The 3rd match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 7 at the Antigua Recreation Ground in St. John's. The game is set to take place at 12:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JNT vs FRT, Match 3

Date and Time: 7 January 2023, 12:30 am IST

Venue: Antigua Recreation Ground, St. John's

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Pigotts Crushers and Rising Sun Spartans, where a total of 113 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

JNT vs FRT Form Guide

JNT - Will be playing their first match

FRT - Will be playing their first match

JNT vs FRT Probable Playing XI

JNT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Dahri Francis (wk), Cameron Miller, Casmore Trudge, Elijah Peters (c), Jahiem Africa, Nicolas Tappin, Jedidiah Martin, Matthew Martin, Morton Browne, Paul Miller, Bassanio Joseph.

FRT Playing XI

No injury updates

Kelvin Mayers (wk), Xavier Drew, Cleton Payne, Peet Lee, Niel Thomas (c), Jaryl Phillip, Wesley Williams, Kief Baltimore, Clever Martin, TJ Nathaniel, Kareem Richards

JNT vs FRT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mayers

K Mayers is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Francis is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Miller

C Trudge and C Miller are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Richards played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Philip

J Martin and J Philip are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Fernandez is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Joseph

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Williams and B Joseph. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Martin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JNT vs FRT match captain and vice-captain choices

C Miller

C Miller will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

J Fernandez

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Fernandez your vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for JNT vs FRT, Match 3

C Miller

J Philip

C Trudge

J Fernandez

A Richards

Jennings Tigers vs Freetown Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jennings Tigers vs Freetown Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mayers, D Francis.

Batters: C Miller, C Trudge, A Richards.

All-rounders: J Philip, J Fernandez, J Martin.

Bowlers: G Williams, B Joseph, C Martin.

Jennings Tigers vs Freetown Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mayers.

Batters: C Miller, C Trudge, A Richards.

All-rounders: J Philip, J Fernandez, J Martin, M Miller.

Bowlers: G Williams, B Joseph, C Martin.

