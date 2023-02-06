JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20, Match 29

The Johannesburg Super Kings (JOH) will be up against MI Cape Town (CT) in the 29th match of SA20 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JOH vs CT Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Johannesburg Super Kings are currently second in the table, having won five of their nine matches. They have 22 points to their name and trail table-toppers Pretoria Capitals by five points. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town are at the bottom of the standings with 13 points. They have won only three games and are currently on a three-match losing streak.
JOH vs CT Match Details, SA20
The 29th match of SA20 will be played on February 6 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The match is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
JOH vs CT, SA20, Match 29
Date and Time: 6th February 2022, 9:00 PM IST
Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Live Streaming and Broadcast: Sports18
JOH vs CT Pitch Report
The surface at the Wanderers Stadium has been fairly decent to bat on, with the venue already witnessing several high scores in SA20. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.
Last 5 matches (SA20)
Matches won by teams batting first: 2
Matches won by teams bowling first: 1
Average first-innings score: 168.8
Average second-innings score: 160
JOH vs CT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Johannesburg Super Kings: W-NR-W-W-L
MI Cape Town: L-L-L-W-L
JOH vs CT probable playing 11s for today’s match
Johannesburg Super Kings injury/team news
There are no injury reports.
Johannesburg Super Kings Probable Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (C), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Wade, Donavon Ferreira, Leus Du Plooy, Romario Shepherd, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Kyle Simmonds, Maheesh Theekshana.
MI Cape Town injury/team news
There are no injury reports.
MI Cape Town Probable Playing 11
Rassie van der Dussen, Wesley Marshall, Grant Roelofsen, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Tim David, Duan Jansen, Sam Curran, Odean Smith, Rashid-Khan, Kagiso Rabada.
JOH vs CT Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Grant Roelofsen (9 matches, 177 runs, Strike Rate: 116.45)
Grant Roelofsen is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 177 runs in nine SA20 games at an average of 22.13.
Top Batter pick
Dewald Brevis (9 matches, 208 runs, Strike Rate: 119.54)
Dewald Brevis has hammered 208 runs at an average of 26 and will be keen to add to his tally on Monday.
Top All-rounder pick
George Linde (9 matches, 153 runs and 5 wickets)
George Linde has been instrumental in both departments in SA20. He has scored 153 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 and has also scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.
Top Bowler pick
Kagiso Rabada (7 matches, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.29)
Kagiso Rabada hardly needs an introduction. The ace pacer has taken 11 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 7.29.
JOH vs CT match captain and vice-captain choices
Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis is the top run-scorer in SA20 with 369 runs, including a hundred, in nine matches at an average of 52.71 and a strike rate of over 148. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your JOH vs CT Dream11 fantasy team.
Gerald Coetzee
Gerald Coetzee is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having scalped 14 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.84.
5 Must-picks with player stats for JOH vs CT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
JOH vs CT match expert tips
Faf Du Plessis has been in outstanding form with the bat and could prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your JOH vs CT Dream11 fantasy team.
JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head to Head League
Wicketkeepers: Donavon Ferreira, Grant Roelofsen
Batters: Faf Du Plessis (c), Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders: George Linde, Odean Smith, Sam Curran
Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee (vc), Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada
JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen
Batters: Faf Du Plessis, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen
All-rounders: George Linde (c), Odean Smith, Sam Curran, Romario Shepherd
Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada (vc)