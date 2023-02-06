JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20, Match 29

The Johannesburg Super Kings (JOH) will be up against MI Cape Town (CT) in the 29th match of SA20 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday, February 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JOH vs CT Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Johannesburg Super Kings are currently second in the table, having won five of their nine matches. They have 22 points to their name and trail table-toppers Pretoria Capitals by five points. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town are at the bottom of the standings with 13 points. They have won only three games and are currently on a three-match losing streak.

JOH vs CT Match Details, SA20

The 29th match of SA20 will be played on February 6 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The match is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JOH vs CT, SA20, Match 29

Date and Time: 6th February 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Sports18

JOH vs CT Pitch Report

The surface at the Wanderers Stadium has been fairly decent to bat on, with the venue already witnessing several high scores in SA20. However, the pacers could find some movement with the new ball.

Last 5 matches (SA20)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 168.8

Average second-innings score: 160

JOH vs CT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Johannesburg Super Kings: W-NR-W-W-L

MI Cape Town: L-L-L-W-L

JOH vs CT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Johannesburg Super Kings injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

Johannesburg Super Kings Probable Playing 11

Faf du Plessis (C), Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Wade, Donavon Ferreira, Leus Du Plooy, Romario Shepherd, Sibonelo Makhanya, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Kyle Simmonds, Maheesh Theekshana.

MI Cape Town injury/team news

There are no injury reports.

MI Cape Town Probable Playing 11

Rassie van der Dussen, Wesley Marshall, Grant Roelofsen, Dewald Brevis, George Linde, Tim David, Duan Jansen, Sam Curran, Odean Smith, Rashid-Khan, Kagiso Rabada.

JOH vs CT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Grant Roelofsen (9 matches, 177 runs, Strike Rate: 116.45)

Grant Roelofsen is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 fantasy team, having scored 177 runs in nine SA20 games at an average of 22.13.

Top Batter pick

Dewald Brevis (9 matches, 208 runs, Strike Rate: 119.54)

Dewald Brevis has hammered 208 runs at an average of 26 and will be keen to add to his tally on Monday.

Top All-rounder pick

George Linde (9 matches, 153 runs and 5 wickets)

George Linde has been instrumental in both departments in SA20. He has scored 153 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 and has also scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

Top Bowler pick

Kagiso Rabada (7 matches, 11 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.29)

Kagiso Rabada hardly needs an introduction. The ace pacer has taken 11 wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 7.29.

JOH vs CT match captain and vice-captain choices

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is the top run-scorer in SA20 with 369 runs, including a hundred, in nine matches at an average of 52.71 and a strike rate of over 148. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your JOH vs CT Dream11 fantasy team.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee is the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having scalped 14 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 7.84.

5 Must-picks with player stats for JOH vs CT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Faf Du Plessis 369 runs 575 points Gerald Coetzee 14 wickets 428 points Rashid Khan 48 runs and 9 wickets 426 points George Linde 153 runs and 5 wickets 408 points Kagiso Rabada 11 wickets 387 points

JOH vs CT match expert tips

Faf Du Plessis has been in outstanding form with the bat and could prove to be a safe captaincy pick for your JOH vs CT Dream11 fantasy team.

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Head to Head League

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 29, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Donavon Ferreira, Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Faf Du Plessis (c), Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: George Linde, Odean Smith, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee (vc), Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 29, Grand League

JOH vs CT Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 29, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Grant Roelofsen

Batters: Faf Du Plessis, Dewald Brevis, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: George Linde (c), Odean Smith, Sam Curran, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Gerald Coetzee, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada (vc)

Poll : 0 votes