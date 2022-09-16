JOH vs KED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 11

Johor (JOH) will face Kedah (KED) in the 11th match of the Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 at UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Saturday, September 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the JOH vs KED Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 11.

Both Johor and Kedah began their Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 campaigns with victories. Facing Pulau Pinang in the first match, Johor restricted them to 105 before winning the run-chase by five wickets.

Meanwhile, Kedah were up against Negeri Sembilan in their opening fixture. Needing to chase a target of 71, they won in the final over and with nine wickets in hand.

JOH vs KED Match Details, Match 11

The 11th match of Sukan Malaysia T20 2022 will be played on September 17 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi. The match is set to take place at 11.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JOH vs KED, Sukan Malaysia T20 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: September 17, 2022, 11.30 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

JOH vs KED Pitch Report

The track is a bowling surface that favors the bowlers much more in this format. Batters have struggled to play their shots and most matches have been low scoring affairs here.

Last 2 matches (this competition)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 105.6

Average second innings score: 66.4

JOH vs KED Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Johor: W

Kedah: W

JOH vs KED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Johor Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Johor Probable Playing 11

Ammar Uzair Fikri, Norarif Bin Jumat, Muhammad Nasrullah-Bin-Ezry, Aiman-Nur Hakim-Bin-Johari, Vighnesh Sandanasamy, Shamsul-Ikmal Bin-Shamsul-Azman, Muhammad Afif Harith, Muhammad-Aminuddin Zaki-Bin-Mohammad-Arifin, Muhammad Amir Asyraf Khairon Nizam, Zulamry Bin Mohdin, and Ahmad Syahmi-Bin-Rozi.

Kedah Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Kedah Probable Playing 11

Muhammad Irfan Azirulzaimi, Muhammad Nur Izzudin, Arief Yusof, Azri Bin Abdullah, Darwish Bahrain, Mohamad Aras Azmi, Muhammad Akram Malik, Muhammad Isma Hazeeq Bin Ismail, Putera Danial Isma Bin Ishak, Syahir Syamael Shaari, and Adam Maliki Ismail.

JOH vs KED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Bin Fikri (1 match, 4 runs)

A Bin Fikri is a pretty solid wicketkeeper choice for your JOH vs KED Dream11 Fantasy Side. He failed to make an impression in the first match, scoring just four runs in seven balls, but will be looking for a bigger knock here.

Top Batter pick

M Aras-Azmi (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 3.50)

M Aras-Azmi could prove to be an important selection for your Dream11 Fantasy. Despite being listed as a batter, he picked up a wicket in the first game and bowled at an excellent economy rate of 3.50.

Top All-rounder pick

S Azman (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.67)

S Azman bowled three overs in the previous game where he picked up two wickets. He had a fabulous economy rate of 3.67 runs per over.

Top Bowler pick

A Yusof (1 match, 7 runs and 4 wickets)

A Yusof has plenty of experience and is expected to be the leader of the bowling unit for Kedah. He scored seven runs at a strike rate of 233.33 and also claimed a four-wicket-haul in four overs, bowling at an economy of 4.42.

JOH vs KED match captain and vice-captain choices

A Malik

A Malik is a wonderful all-rounder who also picked up four wickets in the opening game at an economy rate of 3.67. He can prove to be an effective multiplier pick for your JOH vs KED Dream11 Fantasy Team.

M Aras Azmi

M Aras Azmi claimed a wicket in the very first match. He will be tasked with leading the batting department for his side as well.

5 Must-picks with players stats for JOH vs KED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Malik 4 wickets 150 points A Yusof 4 wickets 134 points S Azman 2 wickets 64 points M Aras Azmi 1 wicket 51 points

JOH vs KED match expert tips

A Yusof could also prove to be a wise multiplier selection for your JOH vs KED Dream11 Fantasy.

JOH vs KED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Head to Head League

JOH vs KED Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Fikri

Batters: M Aras-Azmi, M Aiman-Zaquan, S Hakimi Mehat, A Bin Johari

All-rounders: A Malik, S Azman, M Harith

Bowlers: A Yusof, Z Mohdin, S Syamael

JOH vs KED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 11, Grand League

JOH vs KED Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Fikri, N Bin Jumat

Batters: M Aras-Azmi, M Aiman-Zaquan, S Hakimi Mehat, A Bin Johari

All-rounders: A Malik, S Azman

Bowlers: A Yusof, Z Mohdin, H Idris

