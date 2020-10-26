Joves Units CC vs Men in Blue CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match 47 – Oct 27th, 2020

Two out-of-form teams, Joves Units CC and Men in Blue CC, will play the 47th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 tournament. Both teams have had similar fortunes in the ECS this season, winning one and losing three games apiece.

Joves Units CC started off their ECS campaign promisingly by eking out a one-run win over Hira CC Sabadell while defending 109 runs. However, that was the only success that Joves Units CC managed to taste in the competition, as they lost each of their three other games by pretty huge margins.

On the other hand, Men in Blue CC lost their first game in the ECS before coming back strongly with a win. However, they failed to build on their momentum and lost their next two games in the final over.

With two points apiece, both sides have no chance of making the semi-finals. However, Joves Units CC will love to get off the last spot while fifth-placed Men in Blue CC will also look to finish with a flourish.

Squads to choose from:

Joves Units CC: Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Haroon Salik, Taqqi UI Mazhar, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Usman Asghar, Ali Hurair, Babar Basharat, Ali Raza-I, Israr Ahmad, Sohaib Khan, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Zahid Akbar, Muhammad Naeem Iftikhar, Muhammad Ihtisham Tariq, Saad Matloob, Jarar Haider, Mubashar Farid, Iqual Muzzamil.

Men in Blue CC: Shankar Kaligatla, Chandrasekhar Gade, Prasanna Jathan, Puneet Shrimali, Sanjeev Tiwari, Shubhdeep Deb, Sri Srivastava, Kauppasamy Soundarapandian, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Hemanth Narsipalli, Adnan Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmad, Kamran Raja, Khawar Javed, Muhammad Yaseen, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Yasir Razzaq, Rinku Sihol, Sachin Sudarshana, Daljit Singh, Ajay Rawat.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Joves Units CC: Mohammad Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Abdul Rehman Ullah (wk), Haroon Salik, Ali Hurair, Ali Raza, Babar Basharat (c), Israr Ahmad, Muhammad Ali Khan, Sohaib Khan.

Men in Blue CC: Puneet Shrimali, Prasanna Jathan (c & wk), Daljit Singh, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Sanjeev Tiwari, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Vicky Rajeshwar Singh, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Sri Srivastava.

Match Details

Match: Joves Units CC vs Men in Blue CC

Date: October 27th 2020, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitches in the ECS this season have been good for batting, with most teams managing tall scores. 100 is almost the par score for teams batting first at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Considering the same, the trend could continue in Game 47 of the ECS too.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Joves Units CC vs Men in Blue CC)

Dream11 Team for JUCC vs MBCC - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir, Shankar Kaligatla, Shubhdeep Deb, Puneet Shrimali, Babar Basharat, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Israr Ahmad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Sri Srivastava.

Captain: Taqqi Ul Mazhar. Vice-captain: Shankar Kaligatla.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Nazir, Prasanna Jathan, Haroon Salik, Shankar Kaligatla, Puneet Shrimali, Babar Basharat, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Israr Ahmad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Abhishek Borikar.

Captain: Mohammad Ur Rehman. Vice-captain: Karuppasamy Soundarapandian.