JPN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 30th, 2020

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The two most unsuccessful teams of the U-19 World Cup 2020, Japan U-19s and Canada U-19s will battle each other in the plate playoff semifinal 2 match. Both the teams suffered big defeats in their previous matches and also, they are yet to register their first win of the tournament.

Since Japan U-19s are making their debut in the tournament, the Asian minnows will hope to leave their mark on the tournament with an outstanding performance against Canada U-19s. On the other side, Canada U-19s have a golden opportunity to better their rank in the final standings of the U-19 World Cup by performing well against the debutantes.

Here are a few Dream11 tips for the game between JPN-U19 and CAN-U19.

JPN-U19 vs CAN-U19 teams

Japan U-19s

Marcus Thurgate (C), Neel Date, Max Clements, Tushar Chaturvedi, Kento Ota-Dobell, Ishaan Fartyal, Sora Ichiki, Leon Mehlig, Masato Morita, Shu Noguchi, Yugandhar Retharekar, Debashish Sahoo, Reiji Suto, Kazumasa Takahashi, Ashley Thurgate.

Canada U-19s

Ashtan Deosammy (C), Harmandeep Singh Bedi, Benjamin Calitz, Arshdeep Dhaliwal, Gurjot Gosal, Rishiv Joshi, Muhammad Kamal, Akhil Kumar, Nicholas Manohar, Mihir Patel, Randhir Sandhu, Eshan Sensarma, Raqib Shamsudeen, Ayush Verma, Udaybir Walia.

Playing 11 Updates

Japan U-19s

Japan U-19s were naming their best possible XI in all the matches played earlier in the tournament yet their opponents bulldozed them. Marcus Thurgate would not be happy with the team's performance so far but the skipper himself has not done anything special in the tournament. He will have to step up and bring his 'A' game to the table if the Japanese side wishes to win this match.

Possible XI: Thurgate, Dobell, Morita, Mehlig, Date, Takahashi, Clements, Retharekar, Sahoo, Noguchi and Chaturvedi.

Canada U-19s

Just like Japan U-19s, the boys from Canada have not won a single game in the 2020 U-19 World Cup but they had given the Zimbabwean side a run for their money in the last game. Akhil Kumar shone the brightest for Canada with his three-wicket haul but a century from Emmanuel Bawa undid all his good work. Expect Canada U-19s' bowlers to decimate their Japanese opponents in the approaching game.

Possible XI: Sandhu, Patel, Sensarma, Kumar, Calitz, Walia, Deosammy, Bedi, Shamsudeen, Kamal and Joshi.

Match details

Japan U-19s vs Canada U-19s, Plate Playoff Semi-final 2

30th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

North-West University Ground No.2, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

Canada U-19s played their last game at this very venue hence, they will have a clear idea about the conditions. Besides, the teams batting first have won both of the previous games played at the North-West University Ground No.2. The pitch has assisted the batsmen hence, the team winning the toss will look to bat first.

JPN-U19 vs CAN-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Among the wicket-keepers present in both the squads, Benjamin Calitz has impressed the most with his brilliant performance against South Africa U-19s in the group stage. The upcoming player can steal the show once again versus Japan U-19s.

Batsmen: Mihir Patel had become the center of attraction among the Dream11 team owners after his heroics versus U.A.E U-19s in Canada U-19s' first game. Although he has not fired since then, the fans can back him to come off good versus Japan U-19s. Captain Ashtan Deosammy will also be a decent pick from Canada U-19s while from the Asian side, the duo of Debashish Sahoo and Shu Noguchi will be the most popular picks.

All-rounders: As mentioned ahead, Akhil Kumar troubled the opposition batsmen with his bowling skills in the last few games and, since he can contribute a lot of points to the Dream11 side, he is the front-runner for the captaincy spot as well. Neel Date can play the role of the team's second all-rounder.

Bowlers: Rishiv Ragav Joshi and Raqib Shamsudeen can make the maximum impact in this match based on their previous performances in the tournament. Japan U-19s have failed to score runs in South African conditions thus, the Canadian bowlers will be the hot picks. Kento Ota-Dobell is the best bowling option from Japan U-19s and, the Dream11 team owners can take the risk of including Masato Morita as a wildcard in the team.

Captain: Akhil Kumar is the leading candidate for captaincy followed by Ragav Joshi. For the vice-captain's role, Mihir Patel and Raqib Shamsudeen will be the perfect fit.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Benjamin Calitz, Mihir Patel, Ashtan Deosammy, Randhir Sandhu, Shu Noguchi, Akhil Kumar, Neel Date, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Raqeeb Shamsudeen, Kento Ota-Dobell, Yugandhar Retharekar

Captain: Akhil Kumar, Vice-Captain: Mihir Patel

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Marcus Thurgate, Mihir Patel, Ashtan Deosammy, Shu Noguchi, Debashish Sahoo, Akhil Kumar, Muhammad Kamal, Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Raqeeb Shamsudeen, Kento Ota-Dobell, Harmanjeet Bedi

Captain: Rishiv Ragav Joshi, Vice-Captain: Raqib Shamsudeen