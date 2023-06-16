JPN-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier, Match 10

The 10th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will see Vanuatu Under 19 (VAN-U19) squaring off against Japan Under 19 (JPN-U19) at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin in Australia on Friday, June 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN-U19 vs VAU-U19 Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Vanuatu Under 19 have lost their both matches. Japan Under 19, on the other hand, have won a solitary victory in two appearances.

Vanuatu Under 19 will give it their all to win the match, but Japan Under 19 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JPN-U19 vs VAN-U19 Match Details

The 10th match of the ICC U19 EAP World Cup Qualifier will be played on June 16 at the Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin in Australia. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN-U19 vs VAN-U19, Match 10

Date and Time: 16th June 2023, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground (MCG 2), Darwin, Australia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between New Zealand Under 19 and Samoa Under 19, where a total of 569 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

JPN-U19 vs VAN-U19 Form Guide

JPN-U19 - L W

VAN-U19 - L L

JPN-U19 vs VAN-U19 Probable Playing XI

JPN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Chihaya Arakawa (wk), Aditya Phadke, Koji Hardgrave-Abe, Nikhil Pol, Kiefer Lake, Nihar Parmar, Shotaro Hiratsuka, Kazuma Stafford, Aarav Tiwari, Hirotake Kakinuma, Daniel Panckhurst

VAN-U19 Playing XI

No injury updates

Curran Tor William Kendrick ©, Sahlin Meltetake, Roderick Lekai, Raymondo Lekai (wk), Steve Wilkinson Sandy, Shay Narai, Cazzavio Yawoi, Seru Vatoko, Josh Andrew Molivakoro, Graemila Fakao, Walley Mansale

JPN-U19 vs VAN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Lekai

S Clode is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Arakawa is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Lekai

N Pol and R Lekai are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Tor Williams played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Hiratsuka

S Narai and S Hiratsuka are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Wilkinson is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

H Kakinuma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Andrew and H Kakinuma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Tiwari is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JPN-U19 vs VAN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

S Hiratsuka

S Hiratsuka will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 255 points in the last two matches.

Roderick Lekai

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Roderick Lekai as he will bat in the middle order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 180 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for JPN-U19 vs VAN-U19, Match 10

J Andrew

Roderick Lekai

S Hiratsuka

S Narai

A Tiwari

Japan Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Japan Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Lekai

Batters: N Pol (vc), R Lekai, A Phadke

All-rounders: S Hiratsuka (c), S Narai, K Stafford, S Wilkinson

Bowlers: A Tiwari, J Andrew, H Kakinuma

Japan Under 19 vs Vanuatu Under 19 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Lekai

Batters: N Pol, R Lekai (vc), K Lake, K Hardgrave

All-rounders: S Hiratsuka (c), S Narai, K Stafford

Bowlers: A Tiwari, J Andrew, H Kakinuma

