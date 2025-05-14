JPN vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Cook Islands tour of Japan 2025, Match 2

The second match of the Cook Islands tour of Japan 2025 will see Japan (JPN) squaring off against Cook Islands (CK) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Wednesday, May 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN vs CK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Japan recently lost the final of the Japan T20I Tri Nation Series to Thailand by 6 wickets. Cook Islands, on the other hand, won only one of their four matches of the same tri-nation series. Continuing the same form, Japan won the first T20I match by 2 wickets.

These two teams recently played three head-to-head matches in the Japan T20I Tri Nation Series. Japan have won two matches while other match got abandoned due to rain

JPN vs CK Match Details

The second match of the Cook Islands tour of Japan 2025 will be played on May 14 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN vs CK, 2nd Match

Date and Time: 14th May 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Cook Islands and Japan, where a total of 211 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

JPN vs CK Form Guide

JPN - W

CK - L

JPN vs CK Probable Playing XI

JPN Playing XI

No injury updates

W Miyauchi (wk), L Yamamoto, K Kadowaki, K Hardgrave, I Takahashi, B Ito, S Ravichandran, D Suzuki, C Hinze, M Taniyama, A Samad

CK Playing XI

No injury updates

A Parima (wk), M Ave, H Dickson, T Parima, C Dickson, M Kavana, J Tutty, C Thorp, O Taylor, L Denny, T Ritawa

JPN vs CK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Parima

A Parima is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He smashed 16 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match. J Pickering is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Ave

L Yamamoto and M Ave are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Ave is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 24 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. T Parima is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Ravichandran

B Ito and S Ravichandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Ravichandran will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 50 runs and took 4 wickets in the last match. H Dickson is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Samad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Taylor and A Samad. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Samad will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He took 2 wickets in the last match. M Kavana is another good bowler for today's match.

JPN vs CK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ravichandran

S Ravichandran is one of the most crucial picks from Japan as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 50 runs and took 4 wickets in the last match.

B Ito

B Ito is another crucial pick from the Japan squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He scored 1 run and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for JPN vs CK, 2nd Match

H Dickson

S Ravichandran

B Ito

M Ave

A Parima

Japan vs Cook Islands Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Japan vs Cook Islands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Parima

Batters: T Parima, M Ave, L Yamamoto

All-rounders: S Ravichandran, B Ito, H Dickson, C Dickson

Bowlers: M Kavana, O Taylor, A Samad

Japan vs Cook Islands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Parima

Batters: T Parima, M Ave

All-rounders: S Ravichandran, B Ito, H Dickson, I Takahashi

Bowlers: M Kavana, O Taylor, A Samad, K Stafford

