JPN vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025 will see Japan (JPN) squaring off against Cook Islands (CK) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, May 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN vs CK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.
Japan have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against Cook Islands by 34 runs. Cook Islands, on the other hand, have won only one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Thailand by eight wickets.
The two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Japan.
JPN vs CK Match Details
The sixth match of the Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025 will be played on May 10 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
JPN vs CK, 6th Match
Date and Time: 10th May, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Cook Islands and Japan, where a total of 176 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.
JPN vs CK Form Guide
JPN - W W
CK - L L W
JPN vs CK Probable Playing XI
JPN Playing XI
No injury updates
M Thurgate (wk), A Patmore, K Kadowaki A Fleming, L Yamamoto, B Ito, S Ravichandran, I Takahashi, M Taniyama, A Samad, C Hinze
CK Playing XI
No injury updates
A Parima (wk), M Ave, H Dickson, T Parima, C Dickson, M Kavana, J Tutty, C Thorp, O Taylor, L Denny, T Ritawa
JPN vs CK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
A Parima
A Parima is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 54 runs in the last three matches. M Ave is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
H Dickson
T Parima and H Dickson are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. T Parima is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 49 runs in the last three matches. K Kadowaki is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
S Ravichandran
B Ito and S Ravichandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Ravichandran will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 43 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. C Dickson is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
O Taylor
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Taylor and M Taniyama. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. O Taylor will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. J Tutty is another good bowler pick for today's match.
JPN vs CK match captain and vice-captain choices
S Ravichandran
S Ravichandran is one of the most crucial picks from Japan as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 43 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.
H Dickson
H Dickson is one of the most crucial picks from the Cook Islands squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 18 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches.
5 Must-Picks for JPN vs CK, 6th Match
H Dickson
S Ravichandran
B Ito
M Taniyama
C Dickson
Japan vs Cook Islands Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Japan vs Cook Islands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: A Parima
Batters: K Kadowaki, H Dickson, T Parima
All-rounders: S Ravichandran, B Ito, M Kavana, C Dickson
Bowlers: M Taniyama, O Taylor, J Tutty
Japan vs Cook Islands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: A Parima, M Ave
Batters: L Yamamoto, H Dickson
All-rounders: S Ravichandran, B Ito, M Kavana, C Dickson
Bowlers: M Taniyama, O Taylor, C Hinze
