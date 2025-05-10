JPN vs CK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025 will see Japan (JPN) squaring off against Cook Islands (CK) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, May 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN vs CK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

Japan have won both of their last two matches. They won their last match against Cook Islands by 34 runs. Cook Islands, on the other hand, have won only one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Thailand by eight wickets.

The two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Japan.

JPN vs CK Match Details

The sixth match of the Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025 will be played on May 10 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

JPN vs CK, 6th Match

Date and Time: 10th May, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a high scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Cook Islands and Japan, where a total of 176 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

Ad

JPN vs CK Form Guide

JPN - W W

CK - L L W

JPN vs CK Probable Playing XI

JPN Playing XI

No injury updates

M Thurgate (wk), A Patmore, K Kadowaki A Fleming, L Yamamoto, B Ito, S Ravichandran, I Takahashi, M Taniyama, A Samad, C Hinze

CK Playing XI

No injury updates

A Parima (wk), M Ave, H Dickson, T Parima, C Dickson, M Kavana, J Tutty, C Thorp, O Taylor, L Denny, T Ritawa

Ad

JPN vs CK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Parima

A Parima is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 54 runs in the last three matches. M Ave is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

H Dickson

T Parima and H Dickson are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. T Parima is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 49 runs in the last three matches. K Kadowaki is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

S Ravichandran

B Ito and S Ravichandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Ravichandran will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 43 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. C Dickson is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

O Taylor

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are O Taylor and M Taniyama. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. O Taylor will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 4 wickets in the last three matches. J Tutty is another good bowler pick for today's match.

Ad

JPN vs CK match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ravichandran

S Ravichandran is one of the most crucial picks from Japan as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 43 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

H Dickson

H Dickson is one of the most crucial picks from the Cook Islands squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 18 runs and taken 3 wickets in the last three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for JPN vs CK, 6th Match

H Dickson

S Ravichandran

B Ito

M Taniyama

C Dickson

Japan vs Cook Islands Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Japan vs Cook Islands Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Parima

Ad

Batters: K Kadowaki, H Dickson, T Parima

All-rounders: S Ravichandran, B Ito, M Kavana, C Dickson

Bowlers: M Taniyama, O Taylor, J Tutty

Japan vs Cook Islands Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Parima, M Ave

Ad

Batters: L Yamamoto, H Dickson

All-rounders: S Ravichandran, B Ito, M Kavana, C Dickson

Bowlers: M Taniyama, O Taylor, C Hinze

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️