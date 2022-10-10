JPN vs IDN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd T20I

Japan (JPN) will face Indonesia (IDN) in the third T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Tuesday, October 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JPN vs IDN Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Japan have done immensely well against Indonesia so far in the series. They won the first two T20Is to take an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the series. After defeating Indonesia by 64 runs in the first match, the hosts followed it up with a 75-run triumph in the second.

JPN vs IDN Match Details, 3rd T20I

The third T20I will be played on October 11 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The match is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN vs IDN, Indonesia Tour of Japan 2022, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 11th October, 2022, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

JPN vs IDN Pitch Report

The track at the Sano International Cricket Ground is expected to be a balanced one, which will assist both batters and bowlers. While batters have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 160.5

Average second-innings score: 91

JPN vs IDN Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Japan: W-W

Indonesia: L-L

JPN vs IDN probable playing 11s for today’s match

Japan injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Japan Probable Playing 11

Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Reo Sakurano, Kohei Kubota, Piyush Kumbhare, Supun Nawarathna, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Alex Patmore (wk), Declan Mccomb, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Lake.

Indonesia injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Indonesia Probable Playing 11

Agush Priandana, Anjar Tadarus, Kadek Gamantika (c), Ketut Edi Guna Artawan, Kirubasankar CR, Danilson Hawoe, Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Gede Arta, Padmakar Surve, Muhammad Afis, Maxi Koda.

JPN vs IDN Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Nawarathna (2 matches, 32 runs, Average: 32)

S Nawarathna is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your JPN vs IDN Dream11 fantasy team. He has looked solid with the bat in the series, scoring 32 runs in two matches.

Top Batter pick

S Ravichandran (2 matches, 59 runs and 1 wicket)

S Ravichandran is a reliable batter who can also come in handy with the ball. He has scored 59 runs at an amazing strike rate close to 160 and has also taken a wicket in the series.

Top All-rounder pick

K Artawan (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 15.33)

K Artawan has done a wonderful job with the ball. He is the joint second-highest wicket-taker with three wickets in two matches at a wonderful economy rate of 7.66.

Top Bowler pick

D Hawoe (2 matches, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.87)

Like Artawan, Hawoe has also taken three wickets and is the joint second-highest wicket-taker with an economy rate of 7.87 in the series.

JPN vs IDN match captain and vice-captain choices

R Sakurano

R Sakurano has been the leader of Japan's bowling unit, taking eight wickets in just two matches. Sakurano has a bowling average of 6.33 and an economy rate of 5.42. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your JPN vs IDN Dream11 fantasy team.

K Kadowaki-Fleming

Japan captain K Kadowaki-Fleming is the top run-scorer of the series with 93 runs at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 182.35. He was brilliant in the second T20I, smashing 81 off 40 balls.

5 Must-picks with players stats for JPN vs IDN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points R Sakurano 8 wickets 212 points K Kadowaki-Fleming 93 runs 132 points S Ravichandran 59 runs and 1 wicket 126 points D Hawoe 3 wickets 117 points K Artawan 3 wickets 112 points

JPN vs IDN match expert tips

R Sakurano has been in red-hot form with the ball and could end up being the X-factor in your JPN vs IDN Dream11 fantasy team.

JPN vs IDN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Head to Head League

JPN vs IDN Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd T20I, Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Ramdoni, S Nawarathna

Batters: S Ravichandran, K Kadowaki-Fleming (vc), L Lake, A Priandana

All-rounders: R Sakurano (c), K Artawan

Bowlers: D Hawoe, I Takahashi, G Arta

JPN vs IDN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 3rd T20I, Grand League

JPN vs IDN Dream11 Prediction Team, 3rd T20I, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Patmore, S Nawarathna

Batters: S Ravichandran, K Kadowaki-Fleming, L Lake

All-rounders: R Sakurano, K Artawan (c)

Bowlers: D Hawoe (vc), I Takahashi, G Arta, M Koda

