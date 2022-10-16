JPN vs IDN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B, Match 3

Japan (JPN) will lock horns with Indonesia (IDN) in the third game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B on Sunday at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at JPN vs IDN Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, pitch report and more.

Both teams played well in their opening game against South Korea. Indonesia won by 64 runs, while Japan did so by 48 runs. Indonesia will look to continue their winning run, but Japan are a better team and should prevail.

JPN vs IDN Match Details

The third game of the ICC Mens T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B will be played on October 16 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 10:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JPN vs IDN, Match 3

Date and Time: October 16, 2022; 10:00 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can expect a high-scoring game, with pacers to play a key role. The last game here between South Korea and Japan saw 388 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

JPN vs IDN Form Guide

JPN - W

IDN - W

JPN vs IDN Probable Playing XIs

JPN

No major injury update

Kendel Kadowaki Fleming (c), Ibrahim Takahashi, Lachlan Lake, Supun Navaratne (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Kento Dobell, Shogo Kimura, Declan Suzuki, Vinay Iyer, Reo Sakurano, and Kohei Kubota

IDN

No major injury update

Gede Priandana, Anjar Tadarus, Ferdinando Banunaek, Padmakar Surve, Kirubasankar Ramamoorthy, Kadek Gamantika (c), Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Ketut Artawan, Danilson Hawoe, Maxi Koda, and Muhammad Afis

JPN vs IDN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Nawarathna

S Nawarathna is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well here. A Patmore is another good pick.

Batters

K Kadowaki

K Kadowaki and K Gamantika are the two best batter picks. S Ravichandran has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

D Hawoe

D Hawoe and R Sakurano are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Mccomb is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Koda

The top bowler picks are M Koda and I Takahashi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Kumbhare is another good pick.

JPN vs IDN match captain and vice-captain choices

D Hawoe

I Asif bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for the grand league teams.

K Kadowaki

As the pitch looks decent, you could make G Kuldeep the captain of the grand league teams, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs for the team.

Five Must-Picks for JPN vs IDN, Match 3

S Ravichandran

D Hawoe

M Koda

K Kadowaki

R Sakurano

Japan vs Indonesia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Japan vs Indonesia Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Nawarathna

Batters: A Priandana, S Ravichandran, K Kadowaki, K Gamantika

All-rounders: D Hawoe, R Sakurano

Bowlers: M Koda, K EdiGuna, I Takahashi, P Kumbhare

Japan vs Indonesia Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Nawarathna

Batters: A Priandana, S Ravichandran, K Kadowaki, P Sure

All-rounders: D Hawoe

Bowlers: M Koda, K EdiGuna, I Takahashi, P Kumbhare, K Kubota

