JPN vs KOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B, Match 2

Japan (JPN) will lock horns with South Korea (KOR) in the second match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B on Saturday, October 15, at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at JPN vs KOR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season after a successful domestic season. Japan has a lot of experienced and in-form players, whereas South Korea has various young and promising players.

South Korea will give it their all to win the match, but Japan are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JPN vs KOR Match Details

The second match of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier B will be played on October 15 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 10.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN vs KOR, Match 2

Date and Time: October 15, 2022, 10.00 am IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano has a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect a high-scoring match with pacers playing a crucial role during the match.

JPN vs KOR Form Guide

JPN - Will be playing their first match.

KOR - Will be playing their first match.

JPN vs KOR Probable Playing XI

JPN Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Kendel Kadowaki Fleming (c), Ibrahim Takahashi, Lachlan Lake, Supun Navaratne (wk), Sabaorish Ravichandran, Kento Dobell, Shogo Kimura, Declan Suzuki, Vinay Iyer, Reo Sakurano, and Kohei Kubota.

KOR Playing XI

No major injury updates.

Jeon Hyunwoo (c), Alam Nakash, Nishant Nazmussakib, Raja Muhammad Shoaib (wk), Mudassir Iqbal, Gurjar Kuldeep, Lim Jeongwook, Kim Daeyeon, Nasir Khan-I, Altaf Amir, and Ullah Sana.

JPN vs KOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

R Muhammad

R Muhammad is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. S Nawarathna is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

I Asif

K Kadowaki and I Asif are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Ravichandran has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

G Kuldeep

G Kuldeep and R Sakurano are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Taniyama is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Mudassir

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Mudassir and I Takahashi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Kumbhare is another good pick for today's match.

JPN vs KOR match captain and vice-captain choices

I Asif

I Asif will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams.

G Kuldeep

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make G Kuldeep the captain of the grand league teams as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs for the team.

5 Must-Picks for JPN vs KOR, Match 2

S Ravichandran

G Kuldeep

I Asif

K Kadowaki

R Sakurano

Japan vs South Korea Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Japan vs South Korea Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Japan vs South Korea Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keepers: R Muhammad, S Nawarathna

Batters: I Asif, S Ravichandran, K Kadowaki

All-rounders: G Kuldeep, R Sakurano, M Taniyama

Bowlers: I Mudassir, I Takahashi, P Kumbhare

Japan vs South Korea Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Japan vs South Korea Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Muhammad

Batters: I Asif, S Ravichandran, K Kadowaki

All-rounders: G Kuldeep, R Sakurano, M Taniyama, A Amir

Bowlers: I Mudassir, I Takahashi, K Kubota

