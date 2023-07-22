JPN vs PHI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier, Match 1

The first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will see Japan (JPN) squaring off against the Philippines (PHI) at the Amini Park in Port Moresby on Saturday, July 22.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN vs PHI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Japan has various in-form players who can help them win this year's tournament. The Philippines will give it their all to win the match, but Japan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JPN vs PHI Match Details

The first match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will be played on July 22 at Amini Park in Port Moresby. The game is set to take place at 4:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN vs PHI, Match 1

Date and Time: July 22, 2023, 4:30 am IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially the pacers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

JPN vs PHI Form Guide

JPN - Will be playing their first match

PHI - Will be playing their first match

JPN vs PHI Probable Playing XI

JPN Playing XI

No injury updates

Kl Kadowaki Fleming (c), L Lake, Ibrahim Takahashi, T Takada, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Declan Suzuki, Supun Nawaeathna (wk), Alex Patmore, W Miyauchi, Muneeb Siddique, Ryan Drake

PHI Playing XI

No injury updates

Hern Isorena, Jordan Alegre, Francis Norman Walsh, S Singh, DC Smith (c), Amanpreet Sirah, Arshdeep Singh Samra, GR Russ (wk), Jean-Miguel Catapang Podosky, Josef Doctora, Gurbhupinder Singh

JPN vs PHI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Nawarathna

S Nawarathna is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. G Russ is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Fleming

H Isorena and K Fleming are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Alegre played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Smith

R Thomas and D Smith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. S Ravichandran is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Kumbhare

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Kubota and P Kumbhare. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Siddique is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JPN vs PHI match captain and vice-captain choices

D Smith

D Smith will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

R Thomas

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Thomas the captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for JPN vs PHI, Match 1

D Smith

R Thomas

H Isorena

K Fleming

S Ravichandran

Japan vs Philippines Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Japan vs Philippines Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Nawarathna, G Russ

Batters: K Fleming, J Alegre, H Isorena

All-rounders: D Smith, R Thomas, S Ravichandran, J Podosky

Bowlers: K Kubota, P Kumbhare

Japan vs Philippines Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nawarathna, G Russ

Batters: K Fleming, H Isorena

All-rounders: D Smith, R Thomas, S Ravichandran, J Podosky, I Takahashi

Bowlers: K Kubota, P Kumbhare