JPN vs PHI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier, Match 8

The 8th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will see Japan (JPN) squaring off against the Philippines (PHI) at the Amini Park in Port Moresby on Wednesday, July 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN vs PHI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Japan have won two of their last three matches of the season. The Philippines, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

The Philippines will give it their all to win the match, but Japan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JPN vs PHI Match Details

The 8th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will be played on July 26 at the Amini Park in Port Moresby. The game is set to take place at 9:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN vs PHI, Match 8

Date and Time: 26th July 2023, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Japan and Papua New Guinea, where a total of 179 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

JPN vs PHI Form Guide

JPN - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

PHI - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

JPN vs PHI Probable Playing XI

JPN Playing XI

No injury updates

Kl Kadowaki Fleming (c), L Lake, Reo Sakurano, Ibrahim Takahashi, M Taniyama, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Declan Suzuki, Supun Nawaeathna, Alex Patmore (wk), Piyush Kumbhare, Ryan Drake

PHI Playing XI

No injury updates

Jordan Alegre, DC Smith (c), Amanpreet Sirah, Arshdeep Singh Samra, GR Russ (wk), Jean-Miguel Catapang Podosky, Josef Doctora, Kepler Lukies, Gurbhupinder Singh, Liam Jacob Myott, Huzaifa Mohammed Akram

JPN vs PHI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Russ

G Russ is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Nawarathna is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Fleming

J Alegre and K Fleming are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. L Lake played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Smith

J Catapang and D Smith are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Sakurano is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Lukies

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Lukies and H Mohammed. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Kumbhare is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JPN vs PHI match captain and vice-captain choices

D Smith

D Smith will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 192 points in the last two matches.

K Lukies

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Lukies as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 149 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for JPN vs PHI, Match 8

R Sakurano

D Smith

K Lukies

J Catapang

I Takahashi

Japan vs Philippines Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Japan vs Philippines Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Russ

Batters: K Fleming, J Alegre

All-rounders: R Sakurano, I Takahashi (vc), J Catapang, D Smith (c), S Ravichandran

Bowlers: K Lukies, P Kumbhare, H Mohammed

Japan vs Philippines Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Russ

Batters: K Fleming

All-rounders: R Sakurano, I Takahashi, J Catapang, D Smith (c)

Bowlers: K Lukies (vc), P Kumbhare, H Mohammed, L Jacob, R Drake