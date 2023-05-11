JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for Sri Lanka Emerging Tour of Japan, Match 2

The second match of the Sri Lanka Emerging Tour of Japan will see Japan (JPN) squaring off against the Sri Lanka Emerging (SL-ET) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Thursday, May 11.
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Sri Lanka Emerging played exceptionally well in the last match and won the match by 5 wickets. Japan, on the other hand, will try to make a comeback. Sri Lanka Emerging will give it their all to win the match, but Japan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
JPN vs SL-ET Match Details
The second match of the Sri Lanka Emerging Tour of Japan will be played on May 11 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
JPN vs SL-ET, Match 2
Date and Time: May 11, 2023, 6:30 AM IST
Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano
Pitch Report
The pitch looks good for the bowlers. The pitch will support both pacers and spinners. Spinners will have a lot of advantages on this slow pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Sri Lanka Emerging and Japan, where a total of 195 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.
JPN vs SL-ET Form Guide
JPN - L
SL-ET - W
JPN vs SL-ET Probable Playing XI
JPN Playing XI
No injury updates
Supun Nawarathna (wk), Kendel Kadowaki Fleming, Raheel Kano, Vinay Iyer, Shogo Kimura, Ibrahim Takahashi, Tsuyoshi Takada, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Makoto Taniyama, Piyush Kumbhare, Dinesh Sandaruwan
SL-ET Playing XI
No injury updates
Shehan Fernando (wk), Hirantha Jayasinghe, Sahil Dias, Yohan Liyanage, Ranmith Jayasena, Imthiyas Slaza, Dellon Peiris ©, Harshana Wickramasinghe, Sithum Disanayaka, Lakshan Gamage, Theesan Vithushan
JPN vs SL-ET Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
D Jayatunga
D Jayatunga is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Thurgate is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
R Jayasena
R Jayasena and L Lake are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Kadowaki played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
I Takahashi
D Peiris and I Takahashi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. D Hemananda is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Bowlers
L Gamage
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Gamage and M Taniyama. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Disanayaka is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
JPN vs SL-ET match captain and vice-captain choices
I Takahashi
I Takahashi will bat in the middle order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He scored 13 runs and took three wickets in the last match.
D Peiris
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Peiris the captain as he will bat in the top order and also bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He made 17 runs and took three wickets in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for JPN vs SL-ET, Match 2
I Takahashi
D Peiris
L Gamage
D Hemananda
R Jayasena
Japan vs Sri Lanka Emerging Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Japan vs Sri Lanka Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: D Jayatunga
Batters: R Jayasena, L Lake, K Kadowaki
All-rounders: D Peiris, D Hemananda, I Takahashi
Bowlers: M Taniyama, S Disanayaka, D Sandaruwan, L Gamage
Japan vs Sri Lanka Emerging Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: M Thurgate
Batters: L Lake, K Kadowaki
All-rounders: D Peiris, D Hemananda, I Takahashi, I Slaza
Bowlers: M Taniyama, S Disanayaka, D Sandaruwan, L Gamage
