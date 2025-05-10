JPN vs THA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025, Match 5

The 5th match of the Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025 will see Japan (JPN) squaring off against Thailand (THA) at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano on Saturday, May 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN vs THA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Japan have won their last two matches, while securing a victory in their last match against Cook Islands by 34 runs. Meanwhile, Thailand have tasted victory in only one of their last three matches. They won their last game against Cook Islands by 8 wickets.

These two teams have played two head-to-head matches. Japan have won both the matches.

JPN vs THA Match Details

The 5th match of the Japan T20I Tri Nation Series 2025 will be played on May 10 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

JPN vs THA, 5th Match

Date and Time: 10th May 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Ground, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Ground in Sano is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match.

The last match played at this venue was between Cook Islands and Japan, where a total of 176 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

Ad

JPN vs THA Form Guide

JPN - W W

THA - W L L

JPN vs THA Probable Playing XI

JPN Playing XI

No injury updates

M Thurgate (wk), A Patmore, K Kadowaki A Fleming, L Yamamoto, B Ito, S Ravichandran, I Takahashi, M Taniyama, A Samad, C Hinze

THA Playing XI

No injury updates

A Yadav (wk), A Lazarus, N Nuntarach, C Chatpaisan, P Thongsa, S Desungnoen, J Coetzee, M Thakur, N Senamontree, W Ngowhaud, S Maliwan

Ad

JPN vs THA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Yadav

A Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and can once again perform well. He has smashed 54 runs in the last three matches. W Miyauchi is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Kadowaki

K Kadowaki and A Lazarus are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. K Kadowaki is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. C Chatpaisan is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

Ad

All-rounders

S Ravichandran

S Desungnoen and S Ravichandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Ravichandran will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has garnered 43 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. J Coetzee is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

N Senamontree

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Senamontree and M Taniyama. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Senamontree will complete his quota of overs and is in great form. He has taken 5 wickets in the last three matches. S Maliwan is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

JPN vs THA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Ravichandran

S Ravichandran is one of the most crucial picks from Japan as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has scored 43 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

J Coetzee

J Coetzee is one of the most crucial picks from the Thailand squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has accumulated 38 runs and taken 7 wickets in the last three matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for JPN vs THA, 5th Match

S Desungnoen

J Coetzee

S Ravichandran

B Ito

M Taniyama

Japan vs Thailand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Japan vs Thailand Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Yadav

Ad

Batters: K Kadowaki

All-rounders: S Desungnoen, S Ravichandran, B Ito, J Coetzee, M Thakur

Bowlers: N Senamontree, S Maliwan, M Taniyama, C Hinze

Japan vs Thailand Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Yadav

Ad

Batters: L Yamamoto

All-rounders: S Desungnoen, S Ravichandran, B Ito, J Coetzee, M Thakur, P Thongsa

Bowlers: N Senamontree, M Taniyama, C Hinze

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️