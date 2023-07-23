JPN vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier, Match 3

The 3rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will see Japan (JPN) squaring off against Vanuatu (VAN) at the Amini Park in Port Moresby on Sunday, July 23.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN vs VAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Japan won their last match of the tournament against the Philippines by 53 runs. Vanuatu, on the other hand, lost their last match of the season against Papua New Guinea by 9 wickets.

Vanuatu will give it their all to win the match, but Japan are expected to win this encounter.

JPN vs VAN Match Details

The 3rd match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will be played on July 23 at the Amini Park in Port Moresby. The game is set to begin at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN vs VAN, Match 3

Date and Time: 23rd July 2023, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially pacers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, where a total of 146 runs were scored for the loss of 9 wickets.

JPN vs VAN Form Guide

JPN - W

VAN - L

JPN vs VAN Probable Playing XI

JPN Playing XI

No injury updates

Kl Kadowaki Fleming (c), L Lake, Ibrahim Takahashi, T Takada, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Declan Suzuki, Supun Nawaeathna (wk), Alex Patmore, W Miyauchi, Muneeb Siddique, Ryan Drake

VAN Playing XI

No injury updates

C Tommy, A Mansale, Junior Kaltapau, N Nipiko, R Tari, SH Obed, P Matautaava (c), J Allan (wk), J Vira, D Wotu, O Yoseph

JPN vs VAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Nawarathna

S Nawarathna is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Patmore is another good pick for this contest.

Batters

K Fleming

A Mansale and K Fleming are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Kaltapau played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for the Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Ravichandran

N Nipiko and S Ravichandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Sakurano is another good pick for this Dream11 match.

Bowlers

P Kumbhare

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Kubota and P Kumbhare. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Stephen is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JPN vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices

K Fleming

K Fleming will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

N Nipiko

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can choose N Nipiko as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for JPN vs VAN, Match 3

R Sakurano

A Mansale

N Nipiko

K Fleming

S Ravichandran

Japan vs Vanuatu Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Japan vs Vanuatu Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Nawarathna

Batters: K Fleming, A Mansale, J Kaltapau, L Lake

All-rounders: R Sakurano, S Ravichandran, N Nipiko

Bowlers: K Kubota, P Kumbhare, A Stephen

Japan vs Vanuatu Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nawarathna

Batters: K Fleming, A Mansale

All-rounders: R Sakurano, S Ravichandran, N Nipiko, R Tari, I Takahashi

Bowlers: K Kubota, P Kumbhare, A Stephen