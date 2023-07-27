JPN vs VAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's playing XIs and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier, Match 9

The ninth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will see Japan (JPN) square off against the Vanuatu (VAN) at the Amini Park in Port Moresby on Friday (July 28). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the JPN vs VAN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Japan have won three of their last four games, while Vanuatu have lost their last four. Vanuatu will give it their all to win the game, but Japan are expected to prevail.

JPN vs VAN Match Details

The ninth game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier will be played on July 28 at the Amini Park in Port Moresby at 4:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JPN vs VAN, Match 9

Date and Time: July 28, 2023; 4:30 am IST

Venue: Amini Park, Port Moresby

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers, especially pacers. Batters who are tactically adept should score runs. Both teams could prefer to bat second. The last game played here between Japan and Philippines saw 221 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

JPN vs VAN Form Guide

JPN - Won three of their last four games

VAN - Won none of their last four games

JPN vs VAN Probable Playing XIs

JPN

No injury update

Kl Kadowaki Fleming (c), L Lake, Reo Sakurano, Ibrahim Takahashi, M Taniyama, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Declan Suzuki, Supun Nawaeathna, Alex Patmore (wk), Piyush Kumbhare, Ryan Drake

VAN

No injury update

C Tommy, A Mansale, W Wotu, J Rasu, N Nipiko, PK Matautaava (c), SH Obed, AL Stephen, J Allan (wk), J Vira, O Yoseph

JPN vs VAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Allan

Allan is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Patmore is another good pick.

Batters

K Fleming

A Mansale and Fleming are the two best batter picks. L Lake played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

N Nipiko

I Takahashi and Nipiko are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Sakurano is another good pick.

Bowlers

P Kumbhare

The top bowler picks are R Drake and P Kumbhare. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Obed is another good pick.

JPN vs VAN match captain and vice-captain choices

N Nipiko

Nipiko bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here. He has earned 253 points in the last four games.

D Suzuki

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Suzuki the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 172 points in the last three games.

Five must-picks for JPN vs VAN, Match 9

R Sakurano

D Suzuki

K Fleming

P Matautaava

I Takahashi

Japan vs Vanuatu Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Japan vs Vanuatu Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Allan

Batters: K Fleming, A Mansale

All-rounders: R Sakurano, I Takahashi, S Ravichandran, P Matautaava, N Nipiko, J Rasu

Bowlers: P Kumbhare, S Obed

Japan vs Vanuatu Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Allan

Batters: K Fleming

All-rounders: R Sakurano, I Takahashi, S Ravichandran, P Matautaava, N Nipiko, J Rasu, D Suzuki

Bowlers: P Kumbhare, R Drake