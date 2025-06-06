JPN-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025, 7th T20I

The 7th T20I of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will see Japan Women (JPN-W) squaring off against China Women (CH-W) at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano on Friday, June 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN-W vs CH-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Japan Women have won none of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Hong Kong Women by 19 runs. China Women, on the other hand, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against Mongolia Women by a big margin of 7 wickets.

Both teams will look to win today's match and improve their position in the points table.

JPN-W vs CH-W Match Details

The 7th T20I of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will be played on June 6 at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN-W vs CH-W, 7th T20I match

Date and Time: 6th June 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Stadium, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano is good for bowlers. Fans can expect a low-scoring fixture. Both teams will depend on all-rounders and bowlers to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are crucial at this venue. The last match played at this venue was between China Women and Mongolia Women, where a total of 65 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

JPN-W vs CH-W Form Guide

JPN-W - L A

CH-W - W W A

JPN-W vs CH-W Probable Playing XI

JPN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Erika Oda, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Mai Yanagida

CH-W Playing XI

No injury updates

AhilyaGong Yuting, Jiaping Li, Mingyue Zhu, Wei Haiting, Yan Zuying, Cai Yuzhi, Mengting Liu, Xie Wenyan, Xu Qian, Peng Liangyu, Zi Mei

JPN-W vs CH-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Liangyu

P Liangyu is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. M Zi is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

G Yuting

H Iwasaki and G Yuting are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Yuting will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. A Kato is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

L Mengting

L Mengting and A Chandel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. L Mengting will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 3 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last two matches. C Yuzhi is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Ruike

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Fujikawa and M Ruike. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. M Ruike will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 8 wickets in the last two matches. W Huiying is another good bowler for today's match.

JPN-W vs CH-W match captain and vice-captain choices

L Mengting

L Mengting was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 3 runs and taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

M Ruike

M Ruike is one of the most crucial picks from the China Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. She has taken 8 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for JPN-W vs CH-W, 7th T20I match

A Chandel

M Ruike

L Mengting

X Qian

W Huiying

Japan Women vs China Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Japan Women vs China Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Liangyu

Batters: H Iwasaki, A Kato, G Yuting

All-rounders: M Yanagida, A Chandel, M Lengting, C Yuzhi, X Qian

Bowlers: W Huiying, M Ruike

Japan Women vs China Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Liangyu

Batters: H Iwasaki, A Kato, G Yuting

All-rounders: A Chandel, M Lengting, C Yuzhi, X Qian

Bowlers: W Huiying, M Ruike, A Fujikawa

