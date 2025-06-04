JPN-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025, 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will see Japan Women (JPN-W) squaring off against Hong Kong Women (HK-W) at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano on Wednesday, June 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN-W vs HK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The first two matches of the tournament were abandoned due to rain. Japan Women have a lot of quality all-rounders who can perform well with bat and ball. Hong Kong Women have the right balance of batters and bowlers who can perform well.

Both teams will look to win today's match and start the tournament on a positive note.

JPN-W vs HK-W Match Details

The 3rd T20I match of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will be played on June 4 at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN-W vs HK-W, 3rd T20I match

Date and Time: 4th June 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Stadium, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano is good for bowlers. Fans can expect a low-scoring fixture. Both the teams will depend upon all-rounders and bowlers to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are crucial at this venue.

JPN-W vs HK-W Form Guide

JPN-W - Will be playing their first match

HK-W - Will be playing their first match

JPN-W vs HK-W Probable Playing XI

JPN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Erika Oda, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Mai Yanagida

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Natasha Miles, Shing Chan, Yasmin Daswani, Alishba Kanwal, Emma Lai, Kary Chan, Hiu Ying Cheung, Alison Siu, Betty Chan, Kaur Mahekdeep, Maryam Bibi

JPN-W vs HK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Kano

A Kano is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. H Ying is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Y Daswani

Y Daswani and E Oda are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Y Daswani will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. S Sumi is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Chandel

D Shing Chan and A Chandel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Chandel will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. K Chan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

A Siu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Fujikawa and A Siu. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. K Fujikawa will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. B Chan is another good bowler for today's match.

JPN-W vs HK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Chandel

A Chandel was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

D Shing Chan

D Shing Chan is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and is in great form. She can easily take down Japan Women bowlers. She will also bowl some overs in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for JPN-W vs HK-W, 3rd T20I match

M Yanagida

A Chandel

K Chan

A Siu

D Shing Chan

Japan Women vs Hong Kong Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Japan Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Kano

Batters: E Oda, Y Daswani

All-rounders: M Yanagida, A Chandel, K Chan, D Shing Chan

Bowlers: E Toguchi, K Fujikawa, B Chan, A Siu

Japan Women vs Hong Kong Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Kano

Batters: Y Daswani

All-rounders: M Yanagida, A Chandel, K Chan, D Shing Chan, M Bibi

Bowlers: A Kanwal, K Fujikawa, B Chan, A Siu

