JPN-W vs MGL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I match of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will see Japan Women (JPN-W) squaring off against Mongolia Women (MGL-W) at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano on Tuesday, June 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JPN-W vs MGL-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Japan Women were the runners up of the Women's T20 East Asia Cup. They lost the final to Hong Kong Women by 10 wickets. Mongolia Women, on the other hand, won none of their four matches at the Women's T20 East Asia Cup.

Both the teams will look to win today's match and start the tournament on a positive note.

JPN-W vs MGL-W Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the Women's T20 Pentangular Series 2025 will be played on June 3 at the Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano. The game is set to take place at 6:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JPN-W vs MGL-W, 1st T20I match

Date and Time: 3rd June 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Sano International Cricket Stadium, Sano

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sano International Cricket Stadium in Sano is good for bowlers. Fans can expect a low-scoring fixture. Both the teams will depend on all-rounders and bowlers to win today's match. Both pacers and spinners are crucial at this venue.

JPN-W vs MGL-W Form Guide

JPN-W - Will be playing their first match

MGL-W - Will be playing their first match

JPN-W vs MGL-W Probable Playing XI

JPN-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Ahilya Chandel, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Erika Oda, Meg Ogawa, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Mai Yanagida

MGL-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Batjargal Ichinkhorloo, Ganbold Urjindulam, Javzandulam Tugsjargal, Myagmarzaya Batnasan, Jargalsaikhan Erdenesuvd, Odzaya Erdenebaatar, Uugansuvd Bayarjavkhlan, Enkhbold Khaliunaa, Gansuk Anujin, Battsetseg Namuunzul, Oyunsuvd Amarjargal

JPN-W vs MGL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Kano

A Kano is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. M Batnasan is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Oda

B Ichinkhorloo and E Oda are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. E Oda will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. G Anujin is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

A Chandel

M Yanagida and A Chandel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Chandel will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. U Bayarjavkhlan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Fujikawa

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Fujikawa and O Erdenebaatar. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Fujikawa will complete her quota of overs and is in great form. E Toguchi is another good bowler for today's match.

JPN-W vs MGL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Chandel

A Chandel was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match.

M Yanagida

M Yanagida is one of the most crucial picks from the Japan Women squad as she will bat in the middle order and is in great form. She can easily take down Mongolia Women bowlers. She will also bowl some overs in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for JPN-W vs MGL-W, 1st T20I match

E Oda

M Yanagida

A Chandel

U Bayarjavkhlan

K Fujikawa

Japan Women vs Mongolia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Japan Women vs Mongolia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Kano

Batters: E Oda, G Anujin, B Ichinkhorloo

All-rounders: M Yanagida, A Chandel, B Namuunzul, U Bayarjavkhlan

Bowlers: E Toguchi, K Fujikawa, O Erdenebaatar

Japan Women vs Mongolia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Kano, M Batnasan

Batters: E Oda

All-rounders: M Yanagida, A Chandel, B Namuunzul, U Bayarjavkhlan

Bowlers: E Toguchi, K Fujikawa, O Erdenebaatar, E Kusuda

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

