JRC vs MHC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 7

The Jabalpur Champion (JRC) will lock horns with the MH Club (MHC) in the seventh match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League on Monday at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at JRC vs MHC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, pitch reports and more.

The Jabalpur Champion lost their first match against the Royal Star Club by five wickets. MH Club, on the other hand, have won one of their last two matches.

The Jabalpur Champions will give it their all to win the match, but MH Club are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JRC vs MHC Match Details

The seventh match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on November 28 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JRC vs MHC, Match 7

Date and Time: November 28, 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur has a bowling surface. As the pitch will be fresh, fans can therefore expect some early wickets from the pacers. Both teams will prefer to chase on this ground. The last match played on this pitch was between Chhindwara Lions and MP Sports, where a total of 173 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

JRC vs MHC Form Guide

JRC - L

MHC - L W

JRC vs MHC Probable Playing XI

JRC Playing XI

No major injury updates

Tushar Chauhan, Saurav Das, Hemant Sharma, Vikash Kumar ©, Aditya Yadav, Rakesh Kumar (wk), Sadain Faiz Khan, Prakhar Panday, Vijay Patel, Nishant Choudhary, Akhil Yadav

MHC Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ajay Mishra ©, Aditya Mishra, Sahil Khan, Nare Sahil Lodhi (wk), Mangesh Yadav, Aashu Yadav, Abhishek Rajak, Mohammad Irfan, Harshit Mali, Parush Mandal, Yash Pandey

JRC vs MHC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Nare (2 matches, 70 runs)

S Nare is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. H Sharma is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Mishra (2 matches, 11 runs, 2 wickets)

S Das and A Mishra are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Irfan has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches, so he is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Yadav (2 matches, 74 runs, 3 wickets)

V Kumar and M Yadav are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Patel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Yadav (2 matches, 13 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Chauhan and A Yadav. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Choudhary is another good pick for today's match.

JRC vs MHC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Yadav

M Yadav will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy. He could also be made the universal captain for all grand league teams. He's already smashed 74 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches.

A Yadav

Since the pitch looks decent, you can make A Yadav the captain of the grand league teams as he will bowl in the death overs and is in top-notch form. He has already smashed 13 runs and taken four wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for JRC vs MHC, Match 7

A Yadav 13 runs and 4 wickets 166 points M Yadav 74 runs and 3 wickets 232 points S Nare 70 runs 107 points H Mali 3 wickets 115 points V Kumar 4 runs and 2 wickets 64 points

Jabalpur Champion vs MH Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bowl in death overs and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jabalpur Champion vs MH Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Nare, H Sharma

Batters: A Yadav, A Mishra, S Das, M Irfan

All-rounders: M Yadav, V Patel

Bowlers: A Yadav, T Chauhan, N Choudhary

Jabalpur Champion vs MH Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Nare

Batters: A Yadav, A Mishra, S Das

All-rounders: M Yadav, V Kumar

Bowlers: A Yadav, T Chauhan, H Mali, S Khan, A Mishra

