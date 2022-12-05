The Jabalpur Champions (JRC) will lock horns with the Samdariya Fighters (SDF) in the 21st game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League on Monday at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at JRC vs SDF Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, pitch report, and more.

Jabalpur have won three of last five games. The Fighters, meanwhile, have won four of their five. Jabalpur will look to win the game, but the Fighters are a better team and expected to prevail.

JRC vs SDF Match Details

The 21st game of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on December 5 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur at 9:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JRC vs SDF, Match 21

Date and Time: December 5, 2022; 9:30 am IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Pitch Report

The Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur has a bowling surface. As the pitch will be fresh, expect some early wickets from the pacers. Both teams could prefer to chase. The last game here between Chhindwara Lions and MH Club saw 128 runs scored for the loss of 11 wickets.

JRC vs SDF Form Guide

JRC - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

SDF - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

JRC vs SDF Probable Playing XIs

JRC

No major injury updates

Vikash Kumar (C), Tushar Chauhan, Rakesh Kumar (wk), Hemant Sharma, Saurav Das, Kevin Parmar, Sadain Faiz Khan, Prakhar Panday, Nishant Choudhary, Aditya Yadav, Vijay Patel

SDF

No major injury updates

Adarsh Dubey ©, Aryan Deshmukh, Ayan Sreeraj, Chirag Tak (wk), Devansh Yaduwanshi, Ayush Mankar, Nikhil Rajput, Pulkit Girl, Anurag Malvia, Durgesh Ahirwar, Atharv

JRC vs SDF Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

C Tak

Tak is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. H Sharma is another good pick.

Batters

A Dubey

Atharv and A Dubey are the two best batter picks. S Das has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

A Deshmukh

A Deshmukh and V Kumar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Malvia is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Chauhan

The top bowler picks are P Girl and T Chauhan. Both have bowled well in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Choudhary is another good pick.

JRC vs SDF match captain and vice-captain choices

A Deshmukh

A Deshmukh bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He could be made the universal captain for the grand league teams. He has scored 44 runs and taken six wickets in five games.

Atharv

As the pitch looks decent, you could make Atharv the captain of the grand league teams, as he bowls at the death and is in top form. He has scored 237 runs and taken a wicket in five games.

Five Must-Picks for JRC vs SDF, Match 21

A Deshmukh

Atharv

A Dubey

V Kumar

T Chauhan

Jabalpur Champions vs Samdariya Fighters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jabalpur Champions vs Samdariya Fighters Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: C Tak, H Sharma

Batters: A Dubey, S Das, A Yadav

All-rounders: A Deshmukh, A Malvia, V Patel

Bowlers: N Choudhary, S Faiz Khan, T Chauhan

Jabalpur Champions vs Samdariya Fighters Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: C Tak, R Kumar

Batters: A Dubey, Atharv, N Rajput

All-rounders: A Deshmukh, A Mankar, V Kumar

Bowlers: P Girl, S Faiz Khan, T Chauhan

Get India vs Bangladesh live score and follow Sportskeeda for the Latest Cricket News on IND vs BAN

Poll : 0 votes