JRC vs SRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 26

The Jabalpur Champions (JRC) will be up against the Sri Ram Club (SRC) in the 26th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Wednesday, December 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the JRC vs SRC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Jabalpur Champions have won three out of their six matches and are fifth in the points table. Sri Ram Club, on the other hand, have won four of their six fixtures and are currently placed just above their upcoming opponents in the standings.

JRC vs SRC, Jabalpur T20 Premier League

The 26th match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on December 7 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The match is set to take place at 01:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JRC vs SRC, Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 26

Date and Time: 7th December 2022, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

JRC vs SRC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it a tad difficult to bat on in the second innings. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four games played at the venue being 183 runs.

Last 4 Matches (Jabalpur T20 Premier League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

Average first-innings score: 183

Average second-innings score: 70

JRC vs SRC Form Guide (Jabalpur T20 Premier League)

Jabalpur Champions: L-L-W-W-W

Sri Ram Club: W-W-W-W-L

JRC vs SRC probable playing 11s for today’s match

JRC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

JRC Probable Playing 11

Vikash Kumar (C), Tushar Chauhan, Rakesh Kumar (WK), Sadain Faiz Khan, Akhil Yadav, Prakhar Panday, Rajveer Aanjna, Saurav Das, Hemant Sharma, Vedant Singh, Jayant Goyal.

SRC injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SRC Probable Playing 11

Akshay Kumar (C), Kamlesh Shyam Saiyam, Om Rai (WK), Mukesh Parte, Vijay Dhurwey, Vinod Ahirwar, Shakti Soni, Sarthak Jain, Aman Patel, Piyush Patel, Rahul Patel.

JRC vs SRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Rakesh Kumar (6 matches, 99 runs, Strike Rate: 92.52)

Rakesh has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Jabalpur Champions in recent times. He has scored 99 runs at a strike rate of 92-plus in six Jabalpur T20 Premier League matches.

Top Batter pick

Akshay Kumar (6 matches, 117 runs, Strike Rate: 118.18)

Akshay has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 117 runs at a strike rate of 118.18. He could also play a big knock on Wednesday.

Top All-rounder pick

Kamlesh Shyam Saiyam (6 matches, 153 runs, Strike Rate: 117.69)

Kamlesh can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He is currently the leading run-scorer for his side in the ongoing season with 153 runs.

Top Bowler pick

Mukesh Parte (5 matches, 10 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.50)

Mukesh is currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for Sri Ram Club with 10 scalps at an economy rate of 4.50 in five outings.

JRC vs SRC match captain and vice-captain choices

Vikash Kumar

Vikash could prove to be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team as he can do well with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. In six matches, he has scored 160 runs and scalped three wickets.

Hemant Sharma

Hemant has scored 71 runs, including his highest score of 41, and also picked up two wickets in six matches. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for JRC vs SRC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Vikash Kumar: 160 runs and 3 wickets in 6 matches

Piyush Patel: 19 runs and 10 wickets in 6 matches

Mukesh Parte: 10 wickets in 5 matches

Tushar Chauhan: 10 runs and 8 wickets in 6 matches

Akshay Kumar: 117 runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches

JRC vs SRC match expert tips

Piyush Patel

Piyush could prove to be a great differential pick for your fantasy team. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.17 while also scoring 19 runs in six matches.

JRC vs SRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Head to Head League

JRC vs SRC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hemant Sharma

Batters: Vinod Ahirwar (vc), Akshay Kumar, Saurav Das

All-rounders: Kamlesh Shyam Saiyam, Vikash Kumar (c)

Bowlers: Mukesh Parte, Piyush Patel, Tushar Chauhan, Prakhar Panday, Sadain Faiz Khan

JRC vs SRC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 26, Grand League

JRC vs SRC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 26, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Hemant Sharma (vc), Rakesh Kumar

Batters: Vinod Ahirwar, Akshay Kumar, Saurav Das

All-rounders: Kamlesh Shyam Saiyam, Vikash Kumar (c)

Bowlers: Mukesh Parte, Piyush Patel, Tushar Chauhan, Vedant Singh

