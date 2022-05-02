JRO vs AGR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 6

Jolly Rovers (JRO) will take on AGORC (AGR) in the sixth match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

Both teams have played just one game each, losing their respective encounters. AGORC failed to chase down 214 against Masters RCC and lost by 60 runs. Meanwhile, Jolly Rovers scored only 130 while batting first against Tripunithura Cricket Club, who won with an over to spare.

JRO vs AGR Probable Playing 11 today

Jolly Rovers: Nikhil T (wk), Dhwaj Raichura, V-K V Sreerag, P Mashood, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Anand Krishnan, Rabin Krishna M, Mohammed Ishaque-P, Shabin Pasha-K-P (c), Amal Ramesh, Mohammed Safeer.

AGORC: A K Arjun (WK), Mohammed Shanu, Vishnu N Babu, Sachin Mohan, Sachin Baby, Vyshak Chandran, Basil NP, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS (c), Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Alwin Philip.

Match Details

JRO vs AGR, 6th Match, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 2nd 2022, 1 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. But while there could be some turn for the spinners, the new ball might offer some assistance to the pacers as well.

Today’s JRO vs AGR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nikhil T can contribute with vital runs with the bat and is excellent behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Vathsal Govind Sharma is a premier batter who scored 23 in the last match.

All-rounder

Sachin Baby can make a big impact with both the bat and ball. He struck a well-made half-century and took one wicket in the last game.

Bowlers

Sudhesan Midhun bowled a good spell in the last match, returning with figures of 2/28 from four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in JRO vs AGR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Baby (AGR): 110 points

Sudhesan Midhun (AGR): 64 points

Sachin Mohan (AGR): 41 points

Vathsal Govind Sharma (JRO): 38 points

Rabin Krishna M (JRO): 35 points

Important stats for JRO vs AGR Dream11 Prediction Team

Sachin Baby: 55 runs & 1 wicket

Sudhesan Midhun: 2 wickets

Sachin Mohan: 22 runs

Rabin Krishna M: 7 runs & 1 wicket

JRO vs AGR Dream11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Jolly Rovers vs AGORC - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nikhil T, A K Arjun, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sachin Mohan, Mohammed Shanu, Sachin Baby, Rabin Krishna M, Anand Krishnan, Sudhesan Midhun, Amal Ramesh, Basil NP.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Rabin Krishna M.

Dream11 Team for Jolly Rovers vs AGORC - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nikhil T, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sachin Mohan, Mohammed Shanu, Sachin Baby, Rabin Krishna M, Anand Krishnan, Vyshak Chandran, Sudhesan Midhun, Akhil MS, Mohammed Safeer.

Captain: Sachin Baby. Vice-captain: Sudhesan Midhun.

Edited by Samya Majumdar