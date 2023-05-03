JRO vs BKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, Match 10

The 10th KCA Club Championship T20 match will see Jolly Rovers (JRO) squaring off against BK 55 (BKK) at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday, May 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the JRO vs BKK Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Jolly Rovers have lost all of their last three matches of the season. BK 55, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches.

Jolly Rovers will give it their all to win the match, but BK 55 are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

JRO vs BKK Match Details

The 10th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 3 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to commence at 1.40 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JRO vs BKK, Match 10

Date and Time: May 03, 2023, 1.40 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Jolly Rovers and AGORC, where a total of 345 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

JRO vs BKK Form Guide

JRO - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

BKK - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

JRO vs BKK Probable Playing XI

JRO Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohammed Azharuddeen (wk), Nikhil-T, Anand Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Dhwaj Raichura, M Rabin-Krishna, Sreerag VK, S Abhiram, MD Nidheesh, Vignesh Puthur, and Akhin Sathar.

BKK Playing XI

No injury updates.

Dheeraj Prem, Varun Nayanar (wk), Vinoop Manoharan, Salman Nizar, Neeraj Kumar-I, Akshay Chandran (c), Prasoon Prasad, Muhammed Afriedh, vyshnav EP, Muhammed Nazeel-CTK, and Mannembeth Sreeroop.

JRO vs BKK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Azharuddeen

M Azharuddeen is undoubtedly the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. V Nayanar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S S Nair

S S Nair and A Krishnan are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. S Nizar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Chandran

P Prasad and A Chandran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Abhiram is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Nidheesh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Afriedh and M Nidheesh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Sathar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

JRO vs BKK match captain and vice-captain choices

S S Nair

S S Nair will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 249 points in the last three matches.

M Azharuddeen

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Azharuddeen as he will bat in the top order and perform wicket-keeping duties for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 236 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for JRO vs BKK, Match 10

M Azharuddeen

A Chandran

S S Nair

S Nizar

P Prasad

Jolly Rovers vs BK 55 Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Jolly Rovers vs BK 55 Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Azharuddeen

Batters: A Krishnan, S S Nair, S Nizar

All-rounders: V Manoharan, P Prasad, S Abhiram, A Chandran

Bowlers: A Sathar, M Afriedh, M Nidheesh

Jolly Rovers vs BK 55 Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Azharuddeen

Batters: A Krishnan, S S Nair, S Nizar

All-rounders: V Manoharan, P Prasad, A Chandran

Bowlers: A Sathar, M Afriedh, M Nidheesh, M Nazeel

