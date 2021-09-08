JRO vs ENC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 17 

Jolly Rovers will be up against Ernakulam Cricket Club in the 17th match of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Jolly Rovers beat Tripunithura Cricket Club by a 19-run margin in their last outing. They are currently third in the Group B points table with a win and a loss from their two KCA Club Championship matches. Ernakulam Cricket Club, on the other hand, have also won one out of their two KCA Club Championship matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B standings. They beat Masters Cricket Club by one run in their last game.

JRO vs ENC Probable Playing 11 Today

JRO XI

KP Shabin Pasha (C), A Krishnan, T Nikhil (WK), M Rabin Krishna, Saly V Samson, NK Jubin, M Mohammed Shafeeq, P Mohammed Ishaque, CP Mohammed Shameel, VK Sreerag, Vignesh Puthur.

ENC XI

S Subin (C & WK), CH Abhiram, A Aji, J Jose, A Francis John, PS Sirajudheen, BM Justin, PS Jerin, A Joseph, M Arun, SS Nair.

Match Details

JRO vs ENC, Match 17, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: 8th September 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha has favored the batsmen in the last couple of matches. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses, making it difficult to bat in the second innings. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 160 runs.

Today’s JRO vs ENC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Nikhil: Nikhil has been in decent form with the bat, scoring 70 runs at a strike rate of 137.25 in two KCA Club Championship matches. He can play a big knock in this upcoming fixture.

Batsmen

CH Abhiram: Abhiram has scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 in his two outings in the tournament. He is also his side's leading run-scorer in the KCA Club Championship.

A Krishnan: Krishnan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Jolly Rovers in the KCA Club Championship. He has scored 97 runs at a strike rate of close to 139 in two matches.

All-rounders

M Rabin Krishna: Krishna can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Wednesday. He has scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 140-plus in two matches.

A Joseph: Joseph hasn't performed as per the expectations with the bat, but he has managed to scalp three wickets in two KCA Club Championship matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

M Arun: Arun has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches, scalping two wickets. He is someone who can pick up wickets at regular intervals.

NK Jubin: Jubin has failed to impress with the ball in the KCA Club Championship so far. He has picked up a single wicket at an economy rate of 9.00 in two matches. However, he is a quality bowler who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in JRO vs ENC Dream11 prediction team

A Francis John (ENC) - 151 points

A Krishnan (JRO) - 137 points

CH Abhiram (ENC) - 136 points

T Nikhil (JRO) - 105 points

M Mohammed Shafeeq (JRO) - 103 points

Important Stats for JRO vs ENC Dream11 prediction team

A Francis John: 33 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 143.47 and ER - 7.00

A Krishnan: 97 runs in 2 matches; SR - 138.57

CH Abhiram: 98 runs in 2 matches; SR - 116.66

T Nikhil: 70 runs in 2 matches; SR - 137.25

M Mohammed Shafeeq: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 8.33

JRO vs ENC Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA Club Championship)

JRO vs ENC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Nikhil, A Krishnan, Saly V Samson, CH Abhiram, A Francis John, M Rabin Krishna, J Jose, A Joseph, NK Jubin, SS Nair, KP Shabin Pasha.

Captain: M Rabin Krishna. Vice-captain: A Francis John.

JRO vs ENC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Nikhil, A Krishnan, A Aji, CH Abhiram, A Francis John, M Rabin Krishna, J Jose, A Joseph, M Arun, NK Jubin, KP Shabin Pasha.

Captain: M Rabin Krishna. Vice-captain: J Jose.

Edited by Samya Majumdar