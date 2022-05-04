JRO vs MRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship 2022, Match 7

Jolly Rovers (JRO) will take on Masters RCC (MRC) in the seventh match of the KCA Club Championship 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday, 4 May.

Jolly Rovers lost their first two KCA Club Championship 2022 games before bouncing back with a 43-run win over Prathibha Cricket Club. Meanwhile, Masters RCC have had a terrific start to their campaign, winning two in two.

JRO vs MRC Probable Playing 11 today

Jolly Rovers: Nikhil T (wk), Dhwaj Raichura, Vathsal Govind Sharma, V-K V Sreerag, P Mashood, Anand Krishnan, Rabin Krishna M, Shabin Pasha-K-P, Amal Ramesh, Mohammed Ishaque-P, Mohammed Safeer.

Masters RCC: Ponnan Rahul (c & wk), Albin Alias, Sanjay Raj, Sanju Sanjeev, Pavan Raj, Akhil Scaria, K A Ajith, Vinod Kumar, Vinu Kumar, Ajith V, Akshay Manohar.

Match Details

JRO vs MRC, 7th Match, KCA Club Championship 2022

Date & Time: May 4th 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

Despite the pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha likely to favor the batters, there could be some turn available for the spinners. The pacers might also be able to move the new ball around a bit.

Today’s JRO vs MRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ponnan Rahul has accumulated 83 runs at a strike rate of 212.82 in the KCA Club Championship 2022 so far.

Batter

Vathsal Govind Sharma has looked good with the bat, amassing 90 runs in three innings so far.

All-rounders

K A Ajith has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 137.68. He can also bowl if required.

Rabin Krishna M has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball, scoring 64 runs and taking three wickets.

Bowler

Ajith V, who has picked up seven scalps from two KCA Club Championship 2022 games, will be eager to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in JRO vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajith V (MRC): 251 points

Mohammed Safeer (JRO): 219 points

Rabin Krishna M (JRO): 217 points

Vathsal Govind Sharma (JRO): 151 points

K A Ajith (MRC): 136 points

Important stats for JRO vs MRC Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajith V: 7 wickets

K A Ajith: 95 runs

Mohammed Safeer: 7 wickets

Rabin Krishna M: 64 runs & 3 wickets

JRO vs MRC Dream11 Prediction (KCA Club Championship 2022)

Dream11 Team for Jolly Rovers vs Masters RCC - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ponnan Rahul, Vathsal Govind Sharma, V-K V Sreerag, Sanjay Raj, Albin Alias, Anand Krishnan, Rabin Krishna M, K A Ajith, Mohammed Safeer, Vinu Kumar, Ajith V.

Captain: Ajith V. Vice-captain: Rabin Krishna M.

Dream11 Team for Jolly Rovers vs Masters RCC - KCA Club Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ponnan Rahul, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Sanjay Raj, Sanju Sanjeev, Anand Krishnan, Rabin Krishna M, K A Ajith, Mohammed Ishaque-P, Mohammed Safeer, Vinu Kumar, Ajith V.

Captain: K A Ajith. Vice-captain: Mohammed Safeer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar