JRO vs TRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship, Match 15

Jolly Rovers will lock horns with Tripunithura Cricket Club in the 15th match of the KCA Club Championship at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Tuesday.

Jolly Rovers will be very disappointed with their performance in their opening game against RED Flower 55 which they lost by nine wickets. They are currently placed at the fourth spot in the Group B points table. Tripunithura Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won one out of their two KCA Club Championship matches and are currently placed at the second spot in the Group B points table. They beat Ernakulam Cricket Club by 52 runs in their last match.

JRO vs TRC Probable Playing 11 Today

JRO XI

KP Shabin Pasha (C), A Krishnan, T Nikhil (WK), Sreeharsh V Nair, Saly V Samson, M Rabin Krishna, M Mohammed Shafeeq, NK Jubin, P Mohammed Ishaque, VK Sreerag, Vignesh Puthur.

TRC XI

Asok Menon (C), T Mohammed Shanu, K Shaji (WK), PN Afrad Reshab, PA Abdul Bazith, MS Akhil, A Babu, S Sivaraj, N Babu, MD Nidheesh, E Vignesh.

Match Details

JRO vs TRC, Match 15, KCA Club Championship

Date and Time: 7th September 2021, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is a sporting one. The pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball. Chasing must be a preferred option at this venue as the last three out of the four matches were won by the chasing teams. The average first innings score in the last two matches played at this venue is 153 runs.

Today’s JRO vs TRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Nikhil: Nikhil was in great touch with the bat in the last match against RED Flower 55 where he scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 121.42. He is a top-quality batsman who can play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Batsmen

PA Abdul Bazith: Bazith is one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Tripunithura Cricket Club this ongoing season. He has scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 120.96 in just two matches he played this season.

A Krishnan: Krishnan has scored 74 runs at a strike rate of close to 130 in the only match he has played this season. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

MS Akhil: Akhil has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball so far this season. He has scored 83 runs at a strike rate of 143.10 and also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 5.57 in two matches.

N Babu: Babu has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the last couple of matches. He has scored 29 runs at a strike rate of 145.00 while picking up a wicket in his two outings.

Bowlers

PN Afrad Reshab: Reshab has bowled exceptionally well so far in this season. He has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 6.40 in two matches. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the middle-order for his side.

S Sivaraj: Sivaraj has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.60 in two matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can prove to be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in JRO vs TRC Dream11 prediction team

MS Akhil (TRC) - 209 points

PA Abdul Bazith (TRC) - 108 points

PN Afrad Reshab (TRC) - 108 points

A Krishnan (JRO) - 98 points

N Babu (TRC) - 96 points

Important Stats for JRO vs TRC Dream11 prediction team

MS Akhil: 83 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 143.10 and ER - 5.57

A Krishnan: 74 runs in 1 match; SR - 129.82

PA Abdul Bazith: 75 runs in 2 matches; SR - 120.96

PN Afrad Reshab: 16 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 160.00 and ER - 6.40

N Babu: 29 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 145.00 and ER - 6.69

JRO vs TRC Dream11 Prediction Today

JRO vs TRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Nikhil, PA Abdul Bazith, A Krishnan, T Mohammed Shanu, MS Akhil, M Rabin Krishna, N Babu, M Mohammed Shafeeq, MD Nidheesh, PN Afrad Reshab, S Sivaraj.

Captain: MS Akhil. Vice-Captain: PN Afrad Reshab.

JRO vs TRC Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Nikhil, PA Abdul Bazith, A Krishnan, Saly V Samson, T Mohammed Shanu, MS Akhil, M Rabin Krishna, N Babu, MD Nidheesh, PN Afrad Reshab, A Babu.

Captain: MS Akhil. Vice-Captain: M Rabin Krishna.

