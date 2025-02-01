JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 1, 2025

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and the Durban Super Giants (DSG) battle it out in the 29th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Saturday, February 1, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. It's the second game of a Saturday doubleheader, with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) take on the Paarl Royals (PR) in the first.

JSK is almost through to the playoffs, with only a slight mathematic chance existing for the Pretoria Capitals to unseat them. However, they'll be quite confident of registering a win in this fixture at home, especially after beating the Paarl Royals at the same venue less than 48 hours ago.

Meanwhile, DSG has had a thoroughly disappointing season, and has been winless since their win over the Capitals in the first match of the season. Knocked out of the race for the playoffs, they'll play for pride and earn a win in their last match of the season.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

#3 Leus du Plooy (BAT) (JSK)

One of JSK's best players in the first two seasons of the SA20, Leus du Plooy has had a disappointing SA20 2025, understandably leading to a downturn in his Dream11 ownership.

However, he returned to their playing XI for their previous outing against the Paarl Royals and spent some time in the middle, remaining unbeaten on a 16-ball 18 as JSK cruised to a seven-wicket win.

Batting at No.3 for the Super Kings, the southpaw has the potential to haul big, especially when you consider his terrific record at this venue. A clean striker of the ball who has no problems in finding the fence, du Plooy is a slightly risky but, nevertheless, solid Dream11 differential to consider.

#2 Bryce Parsons (BAT) (DSG)

Bryce Parsons has a top score of 47 in the SA20.

Bryce Parsons is a player who'll feel he should've gotten more opportunities in this edition of the SA20, especially considering that he's been one of their better batters despite playing only three matches. The 23-year-old batting all-rounder has scored 86 runs at a decent strike rate of 136.50.

The southpaw is also a handy left-arm spinner and while he's yet to pick up a wicket this season, we could see him roll his arm over on what's expected to be a dry Wanderers surface.

Parsons, if selected in the playing XI, is expected to bat in the Top 3, enabling him to make the most of the powerplay and boost his boundary count, and thereby, his Dream11 potential. He could be a powerful differential option in this match.

#1 JJ Smuts (ALL) (DSG)

JJ Smuts batted way down at No.8 in the Durban Super Giants' last fixture, but despite that, he managed to find a way to score Dream11 points, picking up a wicket and bowling a pretty tight spell with the ball.

The experienced Proteas all-rounder should certainly bat higher up in this match, with the playing XI likely to undergo changes to account for the injured Marcus Stoinis' absence. That should improve his point-scoring potential from a batting perspective.

Meanwhile, the wicket at the Wanderers has assisted spinners quite a bit, and Smuts is expected to be one of DSG's main bowlers in this fixture. His all-round point-scoring potential makes him a terrific Dream11 differential in this match.

