JSK vs DSG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – February 3, 2024

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and the Durban Super Giants (DSG) face off in the penultimate group-stage match of SA20 2024 on Saturday, February 3, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

JSK were battered senseless by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their last outing as they got bowled out for a mere 78 batting first and lost the game by a huge margin. It severely damaged their Net Run Rate in the process. While they'll clearly get to know what they have to do to qualify, it'll take a win at minimum, and a bonus point, if necessary, against the best side of the tournament.

The Durban Super Giants don't have much at stake in this game as they have the top spot locked, but Keshav Maharaj's side wouldn't want a confidence-affecting defeat to one of the worst sides of the tournament a game before the playoffs.

On that note, let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials you can consider for your teams.

#3 Doug Bracewell (ALL) (JSK)

New Zealand all-rounder Doug Bracewell made it to JSK's playing XI for the last game, but apart from a 10-ball 12 with the bat, he couldn't create much impact in a match that was done and dusted within two hours. In what is a must-win match for the Super Kings, they will definitely go in all guns blazing, and Bracewell's experience on a pace-friendly Wanderers track could help them.

He's sure to go for runs is Doug Bracewell, but he certainly has the pace and a knack for picking up wickets. He's also a very dangerous batter, scoring 1235 runs in 71 T20 innings, averaging close to 30, and scoring at a strike rate of more than 150.

He's one Dream11 differential you should definitely consider.

#2 Keemo Paul (ALL) (DSG)

Keemo Paul is a devastating striker of the ball.

West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul replaced Marcus Stoinis in the Super Giants' playing XI in their last match, and it didn't go well for him. He got out for a two-ball duck after being promoted to No.5 with the bat, before going for 44 runs in three overs and remaining wicketless with the ball.

However, while the outcomes were dismal, the opportunities he got and the role he's expected to play for Durban make Paul a deadly Dream11 differential. He's a powerful striker of the ball and is very likely to receive more such promotions up the order.

He also appears to be one of their designated death bowlers along with Junior Dala and Naveen-ul-Haq, and is sure to pick up wickets this time around. Despite a poor last outing, Paul has too much skill and experience to have another one and is a terrific Dream11 pick.

#1 Wiaan Mulder (ALL) (DSG)

Although he has taken his time to get going, Wiaan Mulder showed why his team has placed so much faith in him. The all-rounder filled in brilliantly in Stoinis' absence with the ball, finishing with a controlled spell of 1/34 in four overs.

He also scored a blinder of a half-century against SEC earlier this season, scoring 38 against JSK in the reverse fixture. Coming in to bat at No.6 and bowling 3-4 overs, Mulder is now a solid all-round Dream11 pick in Stoinis' absence, and his ownership levels don't seem to reflect the same.

That's a great opportunity for managers to steal a march on their rivals by picking him.