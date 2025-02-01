JSK vs DSG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – February 1, 2025

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and the Durban Super Giants (DSG) clash in the penultimate group stage match of SA20 2025 on Saturday, February 1, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

JSK enter this match fresh off a win at the same venue against the Paarl Royals, with captain Faf du Plessis playing a memorable 87-run knock to lead them to victory in the run chase. Meanwhile, DSG's playoff hopes were squashed after they lost a close outing to the Royals on Monday. They'll look to end the season with a win and give their fans something to cheer for.

Let's now look at three players who would make good Dream11 captaincy options in this fixture.

#3 Lutho Sipamla (BOWL) (JSK)

A slightly left-field captaincy pick who could prove to be quite fruitful is the in-form JSK pacer Lutho Sipamla. He has really stepped up his game in his debut SA20 season, picking up 11 wickets in seven matches at a solid economy rate of 7.03.

More particularly, Sipamla has picked up three wickets each in his last three matches and is in red-hot form coming into this match.

He seemed comfortable operating with the new ball, bowling plenty of dots in that period, adding to his Dream11 point-scoring potential. In their last outing against the Paarl Royals, he was also backed to bowl at the death ahead of Matheesha Pathirana.

Based on his form and the batting struggles of the Durban Super Giants, backing Sipamla with the captain's armband might be a wise move.

#2 Quinton de Kock (WK) (DSG)

Can Quinton de Kock finish the season with a powerful knock?

Quinton de Kock is one of the few DSG batters who have been somewhat comfortable this season and is the team's second-highest run-getter behind Kane Williamson. Nevertheless, considering how good a batter he is, his performance in the SA20 has been quite disappointing.

However, with the new rules that provide bonuses for scoring boundaries, de Kock could be in for a sizeable Dream11 haul in this fixture. The southpaw is one of the most devastating batters to bowl to in the powerplay, given his ability to smash boundaries and sixes effortlessly.

Considering the usually good batting surfaces at the Wanderers and de Kock's destructive batting potential and consistency behind the stumps, he's certainly one to consider for Dream11 captaincy.

#1 Donovan Ferreira (ALL) (JSK)

Donovan Ferreira could be an excellent Dream11 captaincy option in this fixture for multiple reasons. The all-rounder delivered the goods for JSK once more, picking up three big wickets to facilitate their win over the Paarl Royals, also scoring a few handy runs to finish their run chase quickly.

Ferreira is JSK's third-highest wicket-taker this season, with eight wickets in nine outings at a miserly economy rate of 5.89, something that bodes well for him scoring points for bowling dot balls. On a Wanderers surface that has been a bit sticky and offered some assistance to the spinners, his bowling will be key to containing the DSG batters.

He's also a powerful batter who loves to find the fence, creating plenty of avenues for him to rack up the Dream11 points in this fixture.

