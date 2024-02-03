JSK vs DSG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – February 3, 2024

On Saturday, February 3, Joburg Super Kings (JSK) square off with Durban Super Giants (DSG) in the 29th game of the SA20 2024 at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The Super Kings are coming off a resounding nine-wicket loss to Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Batting first, they were bowled out for 78, with Wayne Madsen top-scoring with 32 off 23, including five fours and one six.

In response, Sunrisers chased down the target in 11 overs for the loss of just one wicket, with Lizaad Williams getting the solitary wicket for the Super Kings.

Meanwhile, the Super Giants won their recent game against Pretoria Capitals. They set a challenging 174-run target, thanks to Matthew Breetzke’s 73 and Heinrich Klaasen’s 30 off 18.

In response, the Super Giants restricted the Capitals to 166-9, with Junior Dala being the wrecker-in-chief with a five-fer. On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your JSK vs DSG Dream11 team.

#3 Leus du Plooy (JSK) - 7.5 credits

Leus du Plooy of JSK (Credits: X/JSKSA20)

Leus du Plooy, the top-order batter, has been the top scorer for Joburg Super Kings.

He has scored 242 runs in eight games at an average of 34.57, including one half-century. His record at the Wanderers is 129 runs in four games, averaging 32.25.

Leus can provide quick starts for his side and prove to be crucial for your JSK vs DSG Dream11 fantasy team.

#2 J Smuts (DSG) - 7.5 credits

J Smuts in action (Credits: X/DurbanSG)

Jon-Jon Smuts is one of the top 10 run-getters of SA20 2024. He has scored 231 runs in eight games at a fine average of 33 along with two half-centuries.

Smuts has been in decent form in the last four games, scoring 129 runs and taking a wicket. His versatility makes him a great choice for the captain/vice-captain of your JSK vs DSG Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Matthew Breetzke (DSG) - 7.5 credits

Matthew Breetzke of DSG (Credits: X/DurbanSG)

Matthew Breetzke is the second-highest run-getter of SA20 2024. He has hammered 374 runs in nine games at an impressive average of 41.55 and a strike rate of 146.66.

Breetzke has smashed back-to-back half-centuries but underperformed against the Super Giants in the reverse fixture, scoring 13. The 25-year-old can score big runs in the top order, making him a top choice for the captain/vice-captain of your JSK vs DSG Dream11 fantasy team.