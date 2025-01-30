JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – January 30, 2025

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and the Paarl Royals (PR) will go head-to-head in the 26th match of the third edition of the SA20 on Thursday, January 30, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

JSK come into this fixture on the back of a crushing six-wicket defeat with eight overs to spare at the hands of the Pretoria Capitals, a severe blow to their playoff hopes. Their remaining two matches are must-win if they are to seamlessly enter the knockout stages.

However, that's easier said than done as they go up against the table toppers Paarl Royals who have proved to be unstoppable. On a six-game winning run, David Miller and company will want to retain that top spot on the points table with a straight seventh win.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials that could have a major influence on this match.

#3 Evan Jones (ALL) (JSK)

JSK bowling all-rounder Evan Jones could be a handy Dream11 differential for this fixture. Despite their poor batting effort against Pretoria on Tuesday, Jones showed glimpses of his ball-striking ability with a lofted extra cover drive six that many hailed as the best shot of the night. However, he got out for a sub-par score of nine, and with him not getting to bowl either, Jones' Dream11 ownership plummeted ahead of this fixture.

However, he does have a pretty high points ceiling and could be a dangerous bowler at the Wanderers. He knows the Paarl Royals quite well, having played for them in the first two seasons. With the role of the side's sixth bowler and No.6 or No.7 batter, he could be the ideal Dream11 option to complete your team.

While a risk because it's unclear how he'll be used by JSK, Jones is a player who could produce a sizeable haul if he's in the playing XI.

#2 Imran Tahir (BOWL) (JSK)

Imran Tahir celebrating a wicket in the IPL 2019 Final.

The leg-spin of Imran Tahir could prove crucial in keeping the run-scoring of the Paarl Royals in check in this fixture. Tahir has a good record both against the Royals and at the Wanderers, which makes his dwindling Dream11 ownership a surprise.

The 45-year-old spinner, while not the most successful at picking up wickets, has kept things pretty tight this season with four wickets in seven outings at an economy of 6.45. Those numbers improve greatly against Paarl, with five wickets in four games at a solid bowling average of 17.60.

With the new Dream11 rules that provide additional points for dot balls, Tahir could stand to benefit hugely from the same. He's a differential worth taking a punt on.

#1 Dunith Wellalage (BOWL) (PR)

Despite being classified as a bowler on Dream11, Sri Lankan all-rounder DUnith Wellalage has batted as high as No.5 this season, in addition to being extremely miserly with the ball. He could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the new Dream11 points system that awards points for dot balls, with his economy rate of 5.37 one of the lowest in the league.

Wellalage's all-round abilities could be required to come to the fore on what should be a spin-friendly surface, and he could get a promotion with the bat to negotiate the deadly JSK spinners, especially if Paarl bat first. He has been unlucky not to pick up more wickets with the ball, and there's definitely a high chance of him troubling the JSK batters in this one.

While he's a risky option, Wellalage has a very high points ceiling on Dream11, making him a solid differential pick.

