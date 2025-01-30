JSK vs PR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – January 29, 2025

The Joburg Super Kings (JSK) and the Paarl Royals (PR) will face off in the 26th match of SA20 2025 on Thursday, January 30, at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The reverse fixture saw the Royals cruise to a six-wicket win. David Miller and Mitchell van Buuren steered the team home in the run chase, despite Jonny Bairstow's valiant half-century that gave JSK a chance.

Paarl are the table toppers as of now, and they'll want to retain the winning momentum ahead of the playoffs. JSK, meanwhile, were comprehensively beaten by the Pretoria Capitals in their last outing and will want to win tonight and remain ahead of them in the race for the playoffs.

Trending

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy options for this fixture.

NOTE: Dream11 has issued a revised point-scoring system which awards one point for every dot ball bowled by a bowler in T20s.

For batters, every boundary fetches them an extra four points, and every six, an extra six points, with 25 runs the new threshold to receiving a four-point bonus, while crossing the 75-run mark will lead to them receiving a 12-point bonus.

#3 Bjorn Fortuin (BOWL) (PR)

Bjorn Fortuin is the third-highest wicket-taker in SA20 history.

A player who would normally be listed as a Dream11 differential, Bjorn Fortuin has upped his game in SA20 2025 and is picking up way more wickets than he used to. The left-arm spinner is having a fabulous season, picking up eight wickets in seven outings at a terrific economy rate of 5.53 despite bowling an over or two in the powerplay.

Fortuin is a bowler who could benefit hugely from the rule revision in Dream11, which now provides points for bowling dot balls. One of the most miserly and economical bowlers in the league, Fortuin has a high dot ball percent, and he could be a handy Dream11 vice-captaincy pick in this fixture on a surface that won't be the easiest to bat on.

#2 Faf du Plessis (BAT) (JSK)

Faf du Plessis is a player to watch out for in today's fixture at a ground he loves batting in. The JSK skipper loves batting at the Wanderers and has scored nearly 600 runs in 17 innings, averaging an impressive 39.9 at a solid strike rate of 154.5.

He has looked in good touch this season but has had some trouble converting his starts into bigger scores. With this being a must-win game for his team, Du Plessis will look to play a big knock and take on a very good Paarl bowling attack.

His batting position as an opener opens up the possibility of a sizeable Dream11 haul courtesy of his reputation as a boundary-hitter, and while it's a tad risky as an option, he remains a quality captaincy pick.

The Paarl Royals have made some impressive signings ahead of this season, but the one of Joe Root has to stand out as one of the best. The English batting all-rounder has delivered in clutch situations with both bat and ball, and he'll want to go out on a high as he plays his final match of this SA20 season before departing for international duty.

Root is the third-highest run-scorer this season, with 279 runs in eight outings, also picking up five wickets with the ball. His spin hasn't been the easiest to negotiate, and with the new regulations for dot balls, Root could earn more points than he used to with the ball, in addition to his sky-high point-scoring potential with the bat.

All in all, Root is clearly the favorite Dream11 captaincy choice going into this fixture, and for good reason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️