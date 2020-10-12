JUCC vs HCSS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Oct 13th, 2020

Match 6 of the ECS T10 Barcelona League has Joves Units CC taking on Hira CC Sabadell on Tuesday.

While this would be Joves Units CC's first game of the season, Hira CC will have already played one game which would have given them a fair idea of what to expect at this venue.

Hira CC, with their power-packed batting, will fancy a win against Joves Unit CC, who aren't one of the more fancied teams in the competition. Despite having a well-balanced side, Joves Unit CC lack the experience their opponents possess, which could be the difference in this high-octane clash.

Although they are the lesser-fancied of the two sides in this game, Joves Units CC will hope for an upset win with the nature of the T10 format playing into their hands. With both sides looking to build some momentum, we should be in for an entertaining game on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Hira CC Sabadell

Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh, Fakhar Chattha, Manan Ayub, Muhammad Ihsan, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Arshad Gujjar, Mona Raju, Shanawar Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Mehmood Akhtar, Bakhtair Khalid, Ali Azmat, Anwar-ul-Haq, Ikram-ul-Haq, Fida Hussain, Shanawar Ali and Riaz Ahmed

Joves Unit CC

B Basharat, A Rehman Ullah, S Nazir, A Hurair, H Salik, I Muzzamil, M Zafar Khan, Z Akbar, U Ashgar, A Raza, M Nabeeb, M Naeem, M Ihtisham, S Matloob, T ul Mazhar, I Ahmad, J Haider, M ur Rehman, M Farid and S Khan

Predicted Playing 11

Hira CC Sabadell

M Irshad, M Ihsan, F Chattha, K Mehmood, S Shahzad, A Abbas, A Azmat, A Ul Haq, F Hussain, R Ahmad and S Singh

Joves Unit CC

A Ullah, M Iqbal, U Ashgar, A Hurair, I Muzzamil, B Basharat, A Raza, T Ul Mazhar, I Ahmad, M Farid and S Khan

Match Details

Match: Hira CC Sabadell vs Joves Unit CC

Date: 13th October 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons in Barcelona, with the batsmen having ruled the roost on Monday. With there being little help on offer for the bowlers, the batsmen have consistently targeted the square boundaries.

Scores of 100 are being notched up with relative ease, and the spinners are in for a hard time at this venue with there being no room for error in lines and lengths. 100 is par at this venue, with both sides looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

JUCC vs HCCS Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ullah, M Irshad, A Hurair, F Chattha, U Ashgar, A Abbas, B Basharat, T ul Mazhar, A ul Haq, F Hussain and I Ahmad

Captain: A Abbas, Vice-Captain: A Hurair

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ullah, I Muzzamil, A Hurair, F Chattha, U Ashgar, A Abbas, S Shahzad, T ul Mazhar, A ul Haq, F Hussain and I Ahmad

Captain: A Abbas, Vice-Captain: T ul Mazhar