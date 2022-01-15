KAB vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 11

The Karwan Blues will lock horns with Interglobe Marine in the 11th match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 on January 15th at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE.

The Karwan Blues will be playing their first game of the season. Led by Fahad Nawaz, they have a pack of skilled and talented domestic players which include names like Ahaan Fernandez and Salman Khan. The team will be hoping to kickstart its tournament on a high note.

Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, are enjoying their CBFS campaign, having won three consecutive games. They now stand in second position in the points table with six points to their name. The Marine crushed Savannah Lions by 96 runs in their previous outing and would now want to replicate a similar performance in this game.

KAB vs IGM Probable Playing 11 Today

Karwan Blues

Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Taimoor, Ashwanth Valthapa (WK), Shahrukh Amin, Zain Ullah, Ahaan Fernandes, Asif Hayat, Fahad Nawaz (C), Lovepreet Bajwa, Nadir Hussain, Salman Khan

Interglobe Marine

Asif Mumtaz (C), Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Shahnawaz Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Tougeer Riyasat, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Harry Bharwal, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Imran Tahir, Harshit Seth

Match Details

Match: Karwan Blues vs Interglobe Marine, Sharjah CBFS T20

Date and Time: 15th January, 10.00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been batting friendly. As seen in recent matches played at this venue, batters have benefited extensively. The average first innings score in the last four matches has been approximately 190 runs.

Today’s KAB vs IGM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasir Kalim: Yasir has been a remarkable wicket-keeper batter for the Interglobe Marine. He smashed an unbeaten knock of 100 runs in his last game.

Batters

Asif Khan: Asif has scored 162 runs for the Interglobe Marine. He failed to perform in the previous match but is expected to score in this match.

Ahaan Fernandes: Ahaan is a capable batter who can score big and play a match-winning role. He will be a top pick in the batting department.

All-rounders

CP Rizwan: Rizwan is a must-have in the all-rounder section. He has scored 171 runs with the bat and has also chipped in with two wickets.

Fahad Nawaz: Fahad is another notable all-rounder from the Karwan Blues. Owing to his previous records, he is expected to perform in this game and make vital contributions.

Bowlers

Imran Tahir: Imran has been in fantastic form, picking up seven wickets in two matches. He missed his previous match but is expected to shine in this game.

Salman Khan: Salman will be a good pick as he can contain the batters with his variations. He can also contribute important runs with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in KAB vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

CP Rizwan: 307 points

Yasir Kaleem: 255 points

Imran Tahir: 247 points

Asif Khan: 231 points

Tougeer Riyasat: 163 points

Important stats for KAB vs IGM Dream11 prediction team

CP Rizwan: 3 matches, 171 runs, 2 wickets

Asif Khan: 3 matches, 162 runs

Yasir Kaleem: 3 matches, 153 runs

Imran Tahir: 2 matches, 7 wickets

Harshit Seth: 1 match, 3 wickets

KAB vs IGM Dream11 Prediction Today

KAB vs IGM Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasir Kaleem, Ashwanth Valthapa, Muhammad Farazuddin, Ahaan Fernandes, Asif Khan, Fahad Nawaz, CP Rizwan, Tougeer Riyasat, Imran Tahir, Salman Khan, Harshit Seth

Captain: CP Rizwan Vice-Captain: Ahaan Fernandes

KAB vs IGM Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasir Kaleem, Ashwanth Valthapa, Sharukh Amin, Ahaan Fernandes, Asif Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Fahad Nawaz, CP Rizwan, Imran Tahir, Salman Khan, Harry Bharwal

Captain: Fahad Nawaz Vice-Captain: Asif Khan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee