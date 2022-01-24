KAB vs KAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 22

Karwan Blues (KAB) will take on Karwan Strikers (KAS) in the 22nd match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22 on Monday, 24th January, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Karwan Blues lost their last game, as their middle-order batters failed while chasing 171 runs, losing by 22 runs. They have won only one of the three games they have played so far.

Meanwhile, Karwan Strikers are coming off a loss against MGM Cricket Club, and have now suffered back-to-back losses. They have won one of their last four games they have played so far in the tournament.

KAB vs KAS Probable Playing XIs

KAB XI

Fahad Nawaz, Ashwanth Valthappa, Lovepreet Singh, Waqas Jutt, M. Ikram, Ahaan Fernandes, Muhammad Farazuddin, Taimoor Ali, Ismail Khan, Umaid Rehman, Irfan Maqsood, Karthik Meiyappan.

KAS XI

Aryan Lakra, Ameer Hamza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Khan II, Muhammad Usman, Furqan Khalil, Kashif Daud, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Taimoor, Ahmed Shafiq, Babar Iqbal.

Match Details

Match: Karwan Blues vs Karwan Strikers, Sharjah CBFS T20 2021-22.

Date and Time: 24th January 2022, 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium offers more help to batters than bowlers, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The trend is expected to continue in this game. Spinners will likely come into the game in the middle overs. Anything above 170 runs could be a par total.

Today's KAB vs KAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Lovepreet Singh: The keeper-batter has collected 129 runs in three innings at an average of 43.00 in the competition so far. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Ali Khan II: He has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his team this tournament. He has scored 150 runs at an average of 37.54 in four games this season. That makes him a must-have in your KAB vs KAS Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Aryan Lakra: He is one of the top all-rounders of his team. He has scored 77 runs, and has picked up four wickets in four games. He could prove to be a valuable pick in your KAB vs KAS Dream11 Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Karthik Meiyappan: He has been in great form with the ball, picking up six wickets in three Sharjah games thus far.

Three best players to pick in KAB vs KAS Dream11 prediction team

Ahmed Shafiq (KAS): 166 points.

Ismail Khan (KAB): 83 points.

Tariq Mehmood (KAS): 131 points.

Key stats for KAB vs KAS Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Farazuddin - 7 wickets in two games.

Fayyaz Ahmed – 124 runs in four games; Batting average: 31.00.

Fahad Nawaz - 77 runs and 2 wickets in three games: Batting average: 25.66.

KAB vs KAS Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Lovepreet Singh, Ali Khan II, Muhammad Farazuddin, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ismail Khan, Babar Iqbal.

Captain: Aryan Lakra. Vice-captain: Lovepreet Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lovepreet Singh, Ali Khan II, Waqas Jutt, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ahmed Shafiq, Aryan Lakra, Fahad Nawaz, Ameer Hamza, Karthik Meiyappan, Ismail Khan, Irfan Maqsood.

Captain: Fahad Nawaz. Vice-captain: Ameer Hamza.

Edited by Bhargav