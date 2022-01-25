KAB vs SAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 23

Karwan Blues will take on Savannah Lions in the 23rd match of the Sharjah CBFS T20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Karwan Blues have had a decent campaign so far. In four games, they have won twice, and are in fourth position in the league table. Meanwhile, Savannah Lions are going through a rough period, as they are still winless. As a result, they are rooted to the bottom of the points table.

KAB vs SAL Probable Playing XIs

KAB XI

Fahad Nawaz (c), Lovepreet Bajwa, Waqas Jutt, Ashwanth Valthapa (wk), Irfan Maqsood, M Ismail Khan, Ahaan Fernandes, Karthik Meiyappan, Taimoor Malik, Muhammad Farazuddin, Umaid Rehman.

SAL XI

Juandre Kruger (c), Rishabh Mukherjee, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt, Akshay Rathore, Sethurathnam Ramakrishnan, Matthew Newton, Jason Cook (wk), Roshan Khan, Khalid Maharoof, Mitchell Van Wyk, Timothy Dickinson.

Match Details

Match: KAB vs SAL, Sharjah CBFS T20, Match 23.

Date and Time: 25th January, 2022; 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The track is batting-friendly, and batters could find assistance in both innings of the game. Spinners are expected to prove crucial in the middle overs.

Today’s KAB vs SAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

L Singh is a wise choice for the wicketkeeper position for your Fantasy team. He can score runs consistently.

Batters

Despite being listed as a batter, M Farazuddin has wreaked havoc as a bowler. He has picked up nine wickets already in the tournament, and will be looking for more in this one.

All-rounders

F Nawaz is a brilliant all-rounder who has had a superb campaign so far. Nawaz has scored 142 runs and has also scalped four wickets in the tournament. He could be a wise captaincy choice for your KAB vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy team.

Meanwhile, R Gow Kleinschmidt is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has scored 72 runs, and has also scalped four wickets this tournament.

Bowlers

K Meiyappan is a brilliant bowler who will be expected to lead his team once again. He has picked up eight wickets in the competition so far.

Five best players to pick in KAB vs SAL Dream11 prediction team

F Nawaz (KAB) – 306 points.

M Farazuddin (KAB) – 290 points.

K Meiyappan (KAB) – 288 points.

L Singh (KAB) – 226 points.

R Gow Kleinschmidt (SAL) – 215 points.

Key stats for KAB vs SAL Dream11 prediction team

F Nawaz: 142 runs and 4 wickets.

M Farazuddin: 9 wickets.

K Meiyappan: 8 wickets.

R Gow Kleinschmidt: 72 runs and 4 wickets.

KAB vs SAL Dream11 Prediction Today

KAB vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Singh, M Farazuddin, A Fernandes, M Newton, F Nawaz, R Gow Kleinschmidt, R Khan, A Hayat, K Meiyappan, U Rehman, R Mukherjee.

Captain: F Nawaz. Vice-Captain: M Farazuddin.

KAB vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Singh, J Kruger, M Farazuddin, A Fernandes, M Newton, F Nawaz, R Gow Kleinschmidt, R Khan, K Meiyappan, U Rehman, R Mukherjee.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: K Meiyappan. Vice-Captain: R Gow Kleinschmidt.

Edited by Bhargav