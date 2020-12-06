KAC v CAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 match – December 6th, 2020

Match 28 of the Bengal T20 Challenge sees Kalighat Club take on Calcutta Customs Club at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kalighat Club have four wins and five losses to their name so far this season. They are on the back of a victory, and will hope to continue their momentum and win their final league match.

Calcutta Customs Club, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, with three wins and as many losses. They will have to win their remaining two matches if they are to make it to the semis.

With the league reaching its business end, no game will be short of entertainment.

Squads to choose from

Kalighat Club

Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.

Calcutta Customs Club

Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Sumanta Gupta, Karan Lal, Agniv Pan, Ravi Kant Singh, Dip Chatterjee, Bapi Manna, Suvankar Bal, Prosenjit Kr Das, Arun Kumar, Kunal Kumar, Arka Sarkar, Abhi Las Semwal.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Kalighat Club

Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal.

Calcutta Customs Club

Abhishek Das, Prosenjit Das, Agniv Pan, Chirag Pathak, Sumanto Gupta (c), Suvankar Bal (wk), Karan Lal, Ravikant Singh, Saikat Banerjee, Shreyan Chakraborty, Abhilash Semiwal.

Match Details

Match: Kalighat Club vs Calcutta Customs Club

Date: 5th December 2020 at 7 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has played in favour of bowlers during the first half of the tournament. The pacers will have to make best use of the new ball and look to dismiss the top order early on.

The batters have enjoyed conditions during the second innings of games. The last few games have seen the chasing side win, which indicates that both teams will want to field first upon winning the toss.

Bengal T20 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAC v CAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Chatterjee, A Das, S Chatterjee, J Basu, A Gani, K Lal, P Pramanik, R Singh, A Semiwal, A Kuila and S S Chakraborty.

Captain: A Gani Vice-captain: K Lal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bal, A Das, S Chatterjee, J Basu, A Gani, K Lal, S Dutta, S Mondal, A Semiwal, B Manna and S S Chakraborty.

Captain: J Basu Vice-captain: S S Chakraborty