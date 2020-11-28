KAC vs EBC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 Match – Nov 29th, 2020

Match 12 of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge has Kalighat Club taking on East Bengal Club at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
Kalighat Club has been fairly impressive this season with two wins in three games. The likes of Chatterjee and Aamir Gani have starred for Kalighat, with Pramanik also picking four wickets in his previous outing in the Bengal T20 Challenge. With momentum on their side, they would be hoping for a third consecutive win in the competition.
Their opponents, East Bengal Club, have been underwhelming in this competition despite boasting of the services of Shreevats Goswami and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Their bowling unit has often lacked conviction with a lot being expected of Kanishk Seth and Boddupalli Amit. With their backs up against the wall, they would be eager to get off the mark in the competition against a Kalighat Club side that is capable of springing a surprise.
Either way, another cracking game of cricket beckons at the iconic Eden Gardens, with two valuable points up for grabs.
Squads to choose from
Kalighat Club
Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.
East Bengal Club
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey
Predicted Playing 11
Kalighat Club
Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Satyaki Ghosh, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik and Sourav Mandal
East Bengal Club
Shreevats Goswami, Abhijit Bhagat, Dipanjay Mukherjee, Anubhav Ahuja, Ranjoy Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sayan Mondal, Boddupalli Amit, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Pandey
Match Details
Match: Kalighat Club vs East Bengal Club, Match 12
Date: 29th November 2020, at 4:00 PM IST
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Eden Gardens is on the slower side with the spinners bound to have a significant say in the outcome of the match. While there is some swing on offer upfront, the batsmen will look to make the most of the conditions in the powerplay overs. With the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss. 140-150 should be a competitive total at this venue, although both teams have the firepower to breach the par score with ease.
KAC vs EBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Chatterjee, S Goswami, J Basu, A Bhagat, R Singh, A Nandy, S Sarkar, B Amit, P Pramanik, A Pandey and K Seth
Captain: S Goswami, Vice-Captain: S Sarkar
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Chatterjee, S Goswami, J Basu, A Bhagat, R Singh, A Nandy, S Sarkar, S Dutta, P Pramanik, A Gani and K Seth
Captain: S Goswami, Vice-Captain: A GaniPublished 28 Nov 2020, 15:33 IST