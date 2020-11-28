KAC vs EBC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 Match – Nov 29th, 2020

Match 12 of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge has Kalighat Club taking on East Bengal Club at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Kalighat Club has been fairly impressive this season with two wins in three games. The likes of Chatterjee and Aamir Gani have starred for Kalighat, with Pramanik also picking four wickets in his previous outing in the Bengal T20 Challenge. With momentum on their side, they would be hoping for a third consecutive win in the competition.

Their opponents, East Bengal Club, have been underwhelming in this competition despite boasting of the services of Shreevats Goswami and Abhimanyu Easwaran. Their bowling unit has often lacked conviction with a lot being expected of Kanishk Seth and Boddupalli Amit. With their backs up against the wall, they would be eager to get off the mark in the competition against a Kalighat Club side that is capable of springing a surprise.

Either way, another cracking game of cricket beckons at the iconic Eden Gardens, with two valuable points up for grabs.

Squads to choose from

Kalighat Club

Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.

East Bengal Club

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Boddupalli Amit, Abhishek Raman, Dipanjan Mukherjee, Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Kanishk Seth, Akash Pandey, Arindam Ghosh, Anubhav Ahuja, Raju Harlder, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Durgesh Kumar Dubey

Predicted Playing 11

Kalighat Club

Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Satyaki Ghosh, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik and Sourav Mandal

East Bengal Club

Shreevats Goswami, Abhijit Bhagat, Dipanjay Mukherjee, Anubhav Ahuja, Ranjoy Singh, Arnab Nandi, Sayan Mondal, Boddupalli Amit, Kanishk Seth, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Pandey

Match Details

Match: Kalighat Club vs East Bengal Club, Match 12

Date: 29th November 2020, at 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is on the slower side with the spinners bound to have a significant say in the outcome of the match. While there is some swing on offer upfront, the batsmen will look to make the most of the conditions in the powerplay overs. With the pitch likely to get slower as the match progresses, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss. 140-150 should be a competitive total at this venue, although both teams have the firepower to breach the par score with ease.

KAC vs EBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAC vs EBC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Chatterjee, S Goswami, J Basu, A Bhagat, R Singh, A Nandy, S Sarkar, B Amit, P Pramanik, A Pandey and K Seth

Captain: S Goswami, Vice-Captain: S Sarkar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Chatterjee, S Goswami, J Basu, A Bhagat, R Singh, A Nandy, S Sarkar, S Dutta, P Pramanik, A Gani and K Seth

Captain: S Goswami, Vice-Captain: A Gani