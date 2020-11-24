KAC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Bengal T20 Match – Nov 25th, 2020

In the fourth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge, Kalighat Club take on Mohun Bagan AC at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Mohun Bagan AC started their campaign in the Bengal T20 challenge with a commanding win over Calcutta Customs Club on Tuesday. The likes of Manoj Tiwary and Vivek Singh were in fine touch as they led their team to a 17-run win. With a solid bowling attack as well, Mohun Bagan AC look like the team to beat in the Bengal T20 Challenge.

On the other hand, Kalighat Club also played their first match in the Bengal T20 challenge on Tuesday but struggled against Town Club. Nevertheless, Kalighat have a very resourceful side, with the likes of Sourav Mondal and Sudip Chatterjee set to take the field on Wednesday.

Although Kalighat enter this game as the clear underdogs, they are more than capable of springing an upset against Manoj Tiwary and co in what should be a cracking game of cricket in the Bengal T20 challenge at the Eden Gardens.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Kalighat Club

Subham Sarkar, Subham Chatterjee, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik, Mithilesh Das, Aamir Gani, Amit Kulia, Pritam Chakraborty, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Abhishek Bose, Sourav Mondal, Shubhrajit Das, Prinan Dutta.

Mohun Bagan AC

Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Rajkumar Pal, Writtick Chatterjee, Ankur Paul, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Anuraj Tiwari, Sandipan Das (Jr), Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Predicted Playing-11

Kalighat Club

Subham Chaterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Subham Sarkar, Abhishek Bose, Amit Kuila, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Mithilesh Das and Sourav Mondal.

Mohun Bagan AC

Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Match Details

Match: Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC, Match 4

Date: 25th November, 2020; at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Pitch Report

Although this is the second game of the day at the Eden Gardens in the Bengal T20 challenge, the pitch should play into the batsmen's hands, and 170 could be a par total.

Despite some movement on offer early on in the innings, the batsmen should be able to play their natural games from ball one. The spinners might find it difficult to grip the ball as the game progresses, as dew is supposed to come into play. Nevertheless, both teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

KAC vs MBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAC vs MBC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Das, S Chatterjee, M Tiwary, V Singh, A Mazumder, P Yadav, S Chatterjee, S Sarkar, S Ghosh, P Pramanik and W Chatterjee.

Captain: M Tiwary. Vice-Captain: P Yadav.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Das, S Chatterjee, M Tiwary, V Singh, S Sharma, P Yadav, S Mondal, S Sarkar, S Ghosh, P Pramanik and W Chatterjee.

Captain: M Tiwary. Vice-Captain: S Ghosh.