KAC vs MBC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge Match – December 5th, 2020

Kalighat Club take on Mohun Bagan AC in the 25th game of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge.

Kalighat have won three of their seven matches in the Bengal T20 Challenge so far. In their last two games in the tournament, Kalighat Club lost to East Bengal by 58 runs and then endured a 2-wicket loss to Tapan Memorial Club.

In the Bengal T20 Challenge game against East Bengal, Kalighat conceded 180 runs, and in response, nobody except Jayojit Basu could come up with a solid innings.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan are coming into the game after a 5-wicket defeat against Tapan Memorial, after failing to defend 129 runs.

Bengal T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Kalighat Club

Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal, Satyaki Ghosh, P Bengani, D Baidya, Shubhrajit Das, T Mondal, P Roy, Pritam Chakraborty, A Banerjee.

Mohun Bagan AC

Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal, Sourav Paul, Manoj Tiwary, Ankur Pal, Raj Kumar Pal, Alok Pratap Singh, Sandipan Singh, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal.

Predicted Playing-11s

Kalighat Club

Jayojit Basu, Abhishek Bose, A Gani, Sudip Chatterjee, Shubham Chatterjee, A Kuila, P Dutta, Mithlesh Das, Subham Sarkar, Pradipta Pramanik, Sourav Mondal.

Mohun Bagan AC

Debabrata Das (W/K), Vivek Singh, Anustup Mazumder, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Anurag Tiwari, Sunil Kumar Dalal.

Match Details

Match: Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan Club, Match 25

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date and Time: 4th December, 2020, 7:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens in the Bengal T20 Challenge has been a balanced surface, with both bowlers and batsmen likely to get equal help off it. However, with the pitch tending to favour pacers, the spinners may have to sweat harder to get some purchase off it.

KAC vs MBC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

KAC vs MBC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Mazumder, Shubham Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Jayojit Basu, P Yadav, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Writtck Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Sourav Mondal.

Captain: Aamir Gani. Vice-Captain: Anustup Mazumder.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sudip Chatterjee, Anustup Mazumder, Shubham Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Jayojit Basu, P Yadav, Aamir Gani, Pradipta Pramanik, Writtck Chatterjee, Sayan Ghosh, Amit Kuila.

Captain: P Yadav. Vice-Captain: Writtick Chatterjee.