KAC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 19

Kalighat Club Women will take on Baranagar Sporting Club Women in the 25th match of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge at the MRG Sports Academy, West Bengal, India on Saturday, December 17.

Kalighat Club Women have won three out of their eight matches and are fourth in the points table. They lost their last match against Mohammedan Sporting Club Women by 83 runs.

Baranagar Sporting Club Women, on the other hand, have also won three out of their eight matches and are fifth in the points table. They lost their last match against Mohammedan Sporting Club Women by 51 runs.

KAC-W vs BSC-W Match Details

The 25th match of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on Dec 17 at the MRG Sports Academy, West Bengal, India. The match is set to take place at 8:45 am IST.

KAC-W vs BSC-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 25

Date and Time: 17 December 2022, 8:45 am IST

Venue: MRG Sports Academy, West Bengal, India

KAC-W vs BSC-W Pitch Report

The track at the MRG Sports Academy Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last three out of five matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 120

Average second-innings score: 100

KAC-W vs BSC-W Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Kalighat Club Women: L-L-W

Baranagar Sporting Club Women: L-L-L

KAC-W vs BSC-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

KAC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KAC-W Probable Playing 11

Ankita Chakraborty (C), Sansthita Biswas (wk), Saika Ishaque, Payel Vakharia, Jhumpa Roy, Priyanka Prasad, Salma Khatun, Riya Kohli, Rajanya Maiti, Priti Bhadra, Swata Shamanta.

BSC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BSC-W Probable Playing 11

Iti Sarkar, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Sharbani Swapan Paul, Shahida Khatun, Pallabi Mahato, Soumi Sengupta, Mita Paul, Sushmita Ganguly, Mouli Manik Mandal, Komal Jaiswal, Aruna Barman.

KAC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sanshita Sumit Bishwas (8 matches, 233 runs, Strike Rate: 95.10)

Sanshita bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumping. She has scored 223 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 95.10.

Top Batter pick

Ankita Chakraborty (8 matches, 128 runs, Strike Rate: 72.32)

Ankita has been in excellent form with the bat this tournament and is a valuable contributor higher in the batting order. She has scored 128 runs at a strike rate of 72.32 in eight matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Mita Paul (8 matches, 212 runs and 7 wickets, Strike Rate: 91.77, Economy Rate: 5.09)

Mita has picked up seven wickets while scoring 212 runs in eight matches. She is a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler pick

Nisha Suvenda Majhi (8 matches, 6 wickets and 26 runs, Economy Rate: 6.46 and Strike Rate: 54.17)

Nisha has scalped six wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 6.46, while also scoring 26 runs. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs on Saturday.

KAC-W vs BSC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Mita Paul

Mita has picked up seven wickets while scoring 212 runs in eight matches. She is an unquestionable choice for the captaincy.

Jhumpa Roy

Jhumpa's ability to contribute points from both ends makes her a lock pick in this game. She has scored 75 runs in eight matches, while also scalping seven wickets.

5 Must-picks with players stats for KAC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Mita Paul: 212 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches

Saika Ishaque: 139 runs and 6 wickets in 8 matches

Sanshita Sumit Biswas: 233 runs in 8 matches

Jhumpa Roy: 75 runs and 7 wickets in 8 matches

lti Sarkar: 127 runs in 8 matches

KAC-W vs BSC-W match expert tips

Mita Paul is a quality all-rounder who can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both bat and ball.

KAC-W vs BSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: lti Sarkar, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas.

Batters: Sharbani Swapan Paul, Ankita Chakraborty, Ipsita Saha.

All-rounders: Sushmita Ganguly, Jhumpa Roy, Mita Paul.

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Mouli Manik Mandal, Nisha Suvenda Majhi.

Wicketkeeper: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas.

Batters: Sharbani Swapan Paul, Ankita Chakraborty, Ipsita Saha.

All-rounders: Mita Paul, Priti Choudhary, Jhumpa Roy, Payel Vakharia.

Bowlers: Rajanya Maity, Saika Ishaque, Mouli Manik Mandal.

