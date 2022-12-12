KAC-W vs GYM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 16

Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) will take on Gymkhana Women (GYM-W) in the 16th game of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge on Monday at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the KAC-W vs GYM-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Kalighat have won two of their five games, while Gymkhana Women have won two of their five. Kalighat will look to win this game, but Gymkhana are a better team and should prevai;.

KAC-W vs GYM-W Match Details

Match 16 of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on December 12 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima at 12:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: KAC-W vs GYM-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 16

Date and Time: December 12, 2022; 12:45 pm IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima

Pitch Report

The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between Kalighat and Baranagar Sporting Club saw 207 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

KAC-W vs GYM-W Form Guide

KAC-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

GYM-W - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

KAC-W vs GYM-W Probable Playing XIs

KAC-W

No major injury update

Ankita Chakraborty (C), Sansthita Biswas (wk), Saika Ishaque, Payel Vakharia, Jhumpa Roy, Priyanka Prasad, Salma Khatun, Riya Kohli, Rajanya Maiti, Priti Bhadra, Swata Shamanta

GYM-W

No major injury update

Sukanya Parida (C), Sumana Mondal (wk), Prativa Rana, Jhumia Khatun, Barnali Tamuli, Anamika Das, Ananya Halder, Sanchita Adhikary, Shreya Karar, Trishita Sarkar, Sonali Mondal

KAC-W vs GYM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sumit

Sumit, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Das is another good pick.

Batters

A Chakraborty

A Chakraborty and B Tamuli are the two best batter picks. J Khatun is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

S Parida

J Roy and S Parida are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Rana is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Ishaque

The top bowler picks are S Adhikary and S Ishaque. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Maity is another good pick.

KAC-W vs GYM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

S Parida

Parida is one of the best players for Gymkhana. She bats in the middle order and also bowls at the death. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has scored 118 runs and taken a wicket in five games.

S Ishaque

Ishaque is one of the best players for Kalighat. She bats in the top order and also completes her quota of overs. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has scored 90 runs and taken four wickets in five games.

Five Must-Picks for KAC-W vs GYM-W, Match 16

S Parida

S Ishaque

J Roy

P Rana

J Khatun

Kalighat Club Women vs Gymkhana Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain and vice-captains could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kalighat Club Women vs Gymkhana Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Sumit

Batters: A Chakraborty, J Khatun, B Tamuli

All-rounders: S Parida, J Roy, P Rana

Bowlers: S Adhikary, S Ishaque, S Karar, R Maity

Kalighat Club Women vs Gymkhana Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Sumit

Batters: A Chakraborty, J Khatun, T Sarkar

All-rounders: S Parida, J Roy, P Rana

Bowlers: S Adhikary, S Ishaque, S Karar, R Maity

