KAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 21

Kalighat Club Women (KAC-W) will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in match 21 at the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge on Thursday at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the KAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Kalighat Club Women have won three of their last seven matches and will be looking to make a comeback in the tournament. Mohammedan Sporting Club Women, on the other hand, have won four of their last six matches.

Kalighat Club Women will try their best to win the match, but Mohammedan Sporting Club Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

KAC-W vs MSC-W Match Details

Match 21 of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on December 15 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KAC-W vs MSC-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 21

Date and Time: December 15, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima

Pitch Report

The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Gymkhana Club Women and Baranagar Sporting Club, where a total of 105 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

KAC-W vs MSC-W Form Guide

KAC-W - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

MSC-W - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

KAC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing XI

KAC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Ankita Chakraborty ©, Sansthita Biswas (wk), Saika Ishaque, Payel Vakharia, Jhumpa Roy, Salma Khatun, Priyanka Prasad, Rajanya Maiti, Namita Mondal, Ipsita Saha, Barsha Das

MSC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Gouher Sultana ©, Dipa Das, Ankita Barman, Priya Pandey, Shrayosi Aich, Tapati Paul, Sushmita Paul, Mallika Roy, Priti Chakraborty, Priti Mondal, Dyuti Paul (wk)

KAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sumit

S Sumit, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. D Paul is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

A Chakraborty

A Chakraborty and S Pranay are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Das is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

G Sultana

J Roy and G Sultana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Prasad is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

S Ishaque

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Pandey and S Ishaque. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Maity is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

KAC-W vs MSC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

G Sultana

G Sultana is one of the best players in Mohammedan Sporting Club Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She's already smashed 79 runs and taken five wickets in the last six matches.

S Ishaque

S Ishaque is one of the best picks in Kalighat Club Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 134 runs and taken six wickets in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for KAC-W vs MSC-W, Match 21

S Ishaque

G Sultana

P Pandey

J Roy

S Sumit

Kalighat Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kalighat Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Sumit, D Paul

Batters: A Chakraborty, S Pranay, D Das

All-rounders: G Sultana, J Roy

Bowlers: P Pandey, S Ishaque, M Roy, R Maity

Kalighat Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sumit

Batters: A Chakraborty, S Pranay, A Barman

All-rounders: G Sultana, J Roy

Bowlers: P Pandey, S Ishaque, M Roy, R Maity, S Khatun

Poll : 0 votes